TV
May 18, 2022 / 11:36 AM

'Rick and Morty' anime series, 'Eric Andre Show' Season 6 coming to Adult Swim

By Annie Martin
1/2
"Rick and Morty: The Anime," "Ninja Kamui" and "The Eric Andre Show" Season 6 are in the works at Adult Swim. Photo courtesy of WarnerMedia

May 18 (UPI) -- Adult Swim is developing a Rick and Morty anime series.

Adult Swim, the nighttime programming block of Cartoon Network, said in a press release Wednesday that Rick and Morty: The Anime, a new series from director Takashi Sano (Tower of God), is in the works.

Rick and Morty: The Anime is based on the adult animated sci-fi series Rick and Morty, which completed its fifth season on Adult Swim in September.

The anime is a 10-episode adventure that will adapt themes and events of the main series while standing on its own as an original work.

"The multiverse-straddling exploits of Rick and the gang pose challenges to the family bond, but they always rise to the occasion," Sano said. "It's such a life affirming sight, and Jerry is no exception."

"I am honored to have been given an opportunity to tell a new story about this amazing family. I hope you enjoy their adventures!" he added.

Sano previously directed the anime shorts "Rick and Morty vs. Genocider" and "Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil."

Rick and Morty: The Anime will debut on Adult Swim and HBO Max, along with the new, futuristic action-adventure anime series Ninja Kamui from director Sunghoo Park (God of High School, Jujutsu Kaisen).

In addition, Adult Swim has renewed The Eric Andre Show, a late-night talk show and sketch comedy series starring actor and comedian Eric André, for Season 6.

"Expect more deranged pranks, fire, and chaos in Season 666 with a jam-packed schedule of celebrities I can't believe agreed to this," André said.

Season 6 will premiere on Adult Swim and HBO Max in 2023 and feature Natasha Lyonne, Jaleel White, Blac Chyna, Jon Hamm, Raven-Symoné, Diplo, Daymond John, Meagan Good, Rico Nasty, Waka Flocka Flame, Tinashe and other guests.

