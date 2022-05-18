'Reacher' Season 2 to adapt 'Bad Luck and Trouble,' feature Maria Sten

May 18 (UPI) -- Reacher star Alan Ritchson is sharing new details about Season 2.
The 39-year-old actor said Wednesday that the new season will adapt Bad Luck and Trouble, the 11th novel in Lee Child's Jack Reacher book series.
Reacher centers on former military policeman Jack Reacher (Ritchson). Season 1 is based on Child's book Killing Floor and follows Reacher as he uncovers a conspiracy after being arrested for murder in a small Georgia town.
Season 2 will begin filming in the fall.
"When the members of Reacher's old military unit start turning up dead, Reacher has just one thing on his mind -- revenge," a logline for the new season reads.
Maria Sten will return as Frances Neagley in Season 2.
Malcolm Goodwin, Willa Fitzgerald, Chris Webster, Hugh Thompson, Harvey Guillén, Kristen Kreuk, Currie Graham, Marc Bendavid and Willie C. Carpenter also have roles.
Reacher hails from writer and showrunner Nick Santora, with Santora, Child, Don Granger and Scott Sullivan as executive producers.
Child's books were previously adapted as the film Jack Reacher (2012) and its sequel, Jack Reacher: Never Go Back (2016), starring Tom Cruise.