May 18, 2022 / 9:49 AM

'Only Murders in the Building' stars search for killer in Season 2 teaser trailer

By Annie Martin
1/5
Steve Martin plays Charles-Haden Savage on the Hulu series "Only Murders in the Building." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 18 (UPI) -- Hulu is giving a glimpse of Only Murders in the Building Season 2.

The streaming service shared a teaser trailer for the season Tuesday featuring Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez.

Season 2 follows neighbors Charles-Haden Savage (Martin), Oliver Putnam (Short) and Mabel Mora (Gomez) as they attempt to solve the murder of Bunny Folger (Jayne Houdyshell), the board president of their building in New York.

In the teaser, Charles, Oliver and Mabel are being framed for Bunny's murder and must search for the real killer.

The trailer also features new cast members Cara Delevingne, Amy Schumer and Shirley MacLaine. Delevingne plays Alice, an art world insider who becomes entangled in the mystery.

Only Murders in the Building is created by Martin and John Hoffman.

Season 2 premieres June 28 on Hulu.

