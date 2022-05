1/5

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attend The Fashion Awards at Royal Albert Hall, London, November 29, 2021. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

May 18 (UPI) -- Nick Jonas and Jimmy Fallon used auto-tune to sing about mundane things while playing Auto-Tune Up on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The singer and late night host were each given a random topic that they tried to turn into a song using auto-tune on Tuesday. Advertisement

Fallon went first and got his lyrics from a post on a Dr. Pepper message board. Jonas was up next and read from a Craigslist ad for a roommate.

"Yo, I'm looking for a chill roommate who has good vibes and likes to party/ You must be cool with living with my four German shepherds and having a bathroom with no sink/ Only $2400 a month," Jonas sang.

Fallon then read from a post on Facebook Marketplace and Jonas ended things with an auto-tune song based on instructions on how to boil a hot dog in the microwave.

Jonas and his wife, Priyanka Chopra, named their baby girl Malti Marie in April.

"Our little girl's home and she's doing amazing. It's just, what a gift a baby is," Jonas said about becoming a father.

"It turns out everybody I know is a newborn-care specialist. All these PhDs I didn't know they had," he continued about advice he has received.