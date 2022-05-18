Helen Mirren, Harrison Ford join 'Yellowstone' prequel '1932'

1/5

Helen Mirren will star in the "Yellowstone" origin story "1932" at Paramount+. File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI | License Photo

May 18 (UPI) -- Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford have joined the cast of the Yellowstone prequel 1932. Paramount+ confirmed Tuesday that Mirren, 76, and Ford, 79, will star in the Yellowstone origin story from Taylor Sheridan. Advertisement

1932 will introduce a new generation of the Dutton family and explore the early 20th century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition, and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home.

The new series is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios and Bosque Ranch Productions.

Details about Mirren and Ford's characters are being kept under wraps.

Paramount+ ordered 1932 in February.

The Yellowstone franchise is created by Sheridan and has proven successful for Paramount+.

Yellowstone stars Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley and Cole Hauser, and started production on its fifth season this week.

The Yellowstone prequel 1883 starred Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill and concluded its limited run in February.