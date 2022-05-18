Trending
Advertisement
TV
May 18, 2022 / 9:25 AM

Helen Mirren, Harrison Ford join 'Yellowstone' prequel '1932'

By Annie Martin
1/5
Helen Mirren, Harrison Ford join 'Yellowstone' prequel '1932'
Helen Mirren will star in the "Yellowstone" origin story "1932" at Paramount+. File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI | License Photo

May 18 (UPI) -- Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford have joined the cast of the Yellowstone prequel 1932.

Paramount+ confirmed Tuesday that Mirren, 76, and Ford, 79, will star in the Yellowstone origin story from Taylor Sheridan.

Advertisement

1932 will introduce a new generation of the Dutton family and explore the early 20th century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition, and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home.

The new series is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios and Bosque Ranch Productions.

Details about Mirren and Ford's characters are being kept under wraps.

Paramount+ ordered 1932 in February.

The Yellowstone franchise is created by Sheridan and has proven successful for Paramount+.

Yellowstone stars Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley and Cole Hauser, and started production on its fifth season this week.

The Yellowstone prequel 1883 starred Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill and concluded its limited run in February.

Read More

'9-1-1,' 'The Resident' renewed for Season 6 at Fox Valerie Bertinelli files for divorce from Tom Vitale Machine Gun Kelly voices love for Megan Fox on her 36th birthday What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Only Murders in the Building' stars search for killer in Season 2 teaser trailer
TV // 24 minutes ago
'Only Murders in the Building' stars search for killer in Season 2 teaser trailer
May 18 (UPI) -- 'Only Murders in the Building," a mystery-comedy series starring Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez, will return for a second season on Hulu in June.
Jimmy Kimmel tests positive for COVID-19 again
TV // 2 hours ago
Jimmy Kimmel tests positive for COVID-19 again
May 18 (UPI) -- Jimmy Kimmel has announced on Twitter that he has once again tested positive for COVID-19.
Nick Jonas plays 'Auto-Tune Up' with Jimmy Fallon on 'Tonight Show'
TV // 2 hours ago
Nick Jonas plays 'Auto-Tune Up' with Jimmy Fallon on 'Tonight Show'
May 18 (UPI) -- Nick Jonas and Jimmy Fallon used auto-tune to sing about mundane things while playing "Auto-Tune Up" on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."
Emmy Rossum: 'Angelyne' series honors 'original influencer'
TV // 6 hours ago
Emmy Rossum: 'Angelyne' series honors 'original influencer'
LOS ANGELES, May 18 (UPI) -- Emmy Rossum, who plays Angelyne in the Peacock series premiering Thursday, credits the billboard model with predicting influencer culture.
'Hocus Pocus 2' set to arrive on Disney+ in September
TV // 10 hours ago
'Hocus Pocus 2' set to arrive on Disney+ in September
May 17 (UPI) -- Disney announced the release date for "Hocus Pocus 2" during the studio's upfronts presentation Tuesday.
Marvel's 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' gets first trailer, release date
TV // 11 hours ago
Marvel's 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' gets first trailer, release date
May 17 (UPI) -- Disney+ released the first trailer for Marvel Studios' upcoming "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" series on Tuesday.
Jesse Palmer to host 'Bachelor in Paradise'
TV // 20 hours ago
Jesse Palmer to host 'Bachelor in Paradise'
May 17 (UPI) -- Jesse Palmer has been selected as the host of "Bachelor in Paradise" Season 8, which will air this fall.
'Echo': Disney+ starts production on Marvel series
TV // 21 hours ago
'Echo': Disney+ starts production on Marvel series
May 17 (UPI) -- "Echo," a new series starring Alaqua Cox as the Marvel character Maya Lopez, is in the works at Disney+.
Josh Gad says he doesn't know the lyrics to 'Frozen's' 'Let It Go'
TV // 21 hours ago
Josh Gad says he doesn't know the lyrics to 'Frozen's' 'Let It Go'
May 17 (UPI) -- Josh Gad said he doesn't know the lyrics to "Frozen's" "Let It Go" and recalled how he had to sing the song onstage while appearing on "Good Morning America."
'9-1-1,' 'The Resident' renewed for Season 6 at Fox
TV // 1 day ago
'9-1-1,' 'The Resident' renewed for Season 6 at Fox
May 17 (UPI) -- First responder series "9-1-1" and medical drama "The Resident" will both return for a sixth season on Fox.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Sasha Banks, Naomi walk out on 'Raw,' WWE issues statement
Sasha Banks, Naomi walk out on 'Raw,' WWE issues statement
Valerie Bertinelli files for divorce from Tom Vitale
Valerie Bertinelli files for divorce from Tom Vitale
'COVID free' Stephen Colbert returning to 'Late Show' Monday
'COVID free' Stephen Colbert returning to 'Late Show' Monday
Machine Gun Kelly voices love for Megan Fox on her 36th birthday
Machine Gun Kelly voices love for Megan Fox on her 36th birthday
Jimmy Kimmel tests positive for COVID-19 again
Jimmy Kimmel tests positive for COVID-19 again
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement