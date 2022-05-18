Trending
May 18, 2022 / 12:08 PM

Discovery+, Travel set paranormal lineup with Kesha, Jack Osbourne shows

By Wade Sheridan
Kesha is set to star in a new paranormal series titled "Conjuring Kesha." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 18 (UPI) -- Discovery+ and the Travel Channel has announced a new slate of paranormal-themed programming launching throughout 2022 and 2023.

Highlights of the new slate include a series starring singer Kesha titled Conjuring Kesha.

The show will follow the pop star and her celebrity friends as they go on a cosmic exploration of the afterlife, travel to haunted locations and search for all things unexplainable.

Jack Osbourne and the Ghost Brothers are returning for Season 2 of Fright Club as they attempt to creep each other out with the craziest paranormal videos they can find.

Osbourne will also headline two specials, Jack Osbourne's Night of Terror: Bigfoot and Jack Osbourne's Night of Terror: UFOs.

The Bigfoot special will see Osbourne and actor Jay Mewes investigate northern Idaho in search of the legendary creature. Osbourne and Mewes will then return for the UFO special alongside comedian Jamie Kennedy as the group heads to Utah's Uinta Basin to investigate why some many UFO sightings happen in the area.

Discovery+ and Travel Channel will also bring new episodes of Ghost Adventures and will host the fifth annual Ghostober event with premieres arriving every night including a Ghost Adventures Halloween special and new installments of Ghost Hunters.

Other returning shows include Season 2 of Eli Roth Presents: A Ghost Ruined My Life, Season 2 of The Haunted Museum with Roth and Zak Baggans and Season 4 of Expedition Bigfoot.

Premiere dates will be announced at a later time.

