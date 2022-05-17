Trending
TV
May 17, 2022 / 10:42 PM

Marvel's 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' gets first trailer, release date

By Connor Grott

May 17 (UPI) -- Disney+ released the first trailer for Marvel Studios' upcoming She-Hulk: Attorney at Law series on Tuesday.

The nine-episode superhero comedy series stars Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters, aka She-Hulk, a lawyer who specializes in superhuman-oriented legal cases.

Directed by Kat Coiro and Anu Valia, the series will follow the titular hero as she navigates "the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk."

The first look at the new series was about two minutes long and also featured Mark Ruffalo reprising his Marvel Cinematic Universe role as Bruce Banner, aka Hulk.

The new trailer offered some humorous moments as Walters adjusts to her powers, including the fact that her triggers are anger and fear.

"Those are like, the baseline of any woman just existing," Walters quips to Banner in the first look.

In addition to Ruffalo, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law welcomes a few other MCU veterans, including Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/The Abomination and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also features Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry.

Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Jessica Gao and Coiro. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth, with Gao as head writer.

The Marvel series is set to premiere Aug. 17 exclusively on the Disney+ streaming service.

