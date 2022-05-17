'Echo': Disney+ starts production on Marvel series

A first look at Marvel Studios' Echo. Coming to #DisneyPlus in 2023. pic.twitter.com/STUIBekJsx— Disney+ (@disneyplus) May 17, 2022

May 17 (UPI) -- Disney+ has started production on the new Marvel series Echo.

The streaming service said in a press release Tuesday that filming on the superhero series is underway in Atlanta.

Alaqua Cox plays Maya Lopez, aka Echo, a deaf gang leader first introduced in the Disney+ series Hawkeye.

Echo gives an origin story for Echo (Cox), whose ruthless behavior in New York City catches up with her in her hometown. She must face her past, reconnect with her Native American roots and embrace the meaning of family and community if she ever hopes to move forward.

Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, Devery Jacobs and Cody Lightning also star.

Cox appears as Echo in a first-look photo.

Echo is directed with Sydney Freeland and Catriona McKenzie, with Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Stephen Broussard, Richie Palmer, Marion Dayre and Jason Gavin as executive producers.

The new series will premiere on Disney+ in 2023.

Disney+ is also developing the Marvel series Agatha: House of Harkness and Ironheart.