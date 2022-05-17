Trending
Advertisement
TV
May 17, 2022 / 12:49 PM

'Echo': Disney+ starts production on Marvel series

By Annie Martin

May 17 (UPI) -- Disney+ has started production on the new Marvel series Echo.

The streaming service said in a press release Tuesday that filming on the superhero series is underway in Atlanta.

Advertisement

Alaqua Cox plays Maya Lopez, aka Echo, a deaf gang leader first introduced in the Disney+ series Hawkeye.

Echo gives an origin story for Echo (Cox), whose ruthless behavior in New York City catches up with her in her hometown. She must face her past, reconnect with her Native American roots and embrace the meaning of family and community if she ever hopes to move forward.

Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, Devery Jacobs and Cody Lightning also star.

Cox appears as Echo in a first-look photo.

Echo is directed with Sydney Freeland and Catriona McKenzie, with Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Stephen Broussard, Richie Palmer, Marion Dayre and Jason Gavin as executive producers.

The new series will premiere on Disney+ in 2023.

Disney+ is also developing the Marvel series Agatha: House of Harkness and Ironheart.

Read More

'9-1-1,' 'The Resident' renewed for Season 6 at Fox Candace Cameron Bure, Kelly Rizzo honor Bob Saget on his birthday: 'I miss you' Tom Blyth to play young Coriolanus Snow in 'Hunger Games' prequel What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Jesse Palmer to host 'Bachelor in Paradise'
TV // 1 hour ago
Jesse Palmer to host 'Bachelor in Paradise'
May 17 (UPI) -- Jesse Palmer has been selected as the host of "Bachelor in Paradise" Season 8, which will air this fall.
Josh Gad says he doesn't know the lyrics to 'Frozen's' 'Let It Go'
TV // 2 hours ago
Josh Gad says he doesn't know the lyrics to 'Frozen's' 'Let It Go'
May 17 (UPI) -- Josh Gad said he doesn't know the lyrics to "Frozen's" "Let It Go" and recalled how he had to sing the song onstage while appearing on "Good Morning America."
'9-1-1,' 'The Resident' renewed for Season 6 at Fox
TV // 5 hours ago
'9-1-1,' 'The Resident' renewed for Season 6 at Fox
May 17 (UPI) -- First responder series "9-1-1" and medical drama "The Resident" will both return for a sixth season on Fox.
'Real Housewives of Miami' star Lisa Hochstein headed for divorce
TV // 1 day ago
'Real Housewives of Miami' star Lisa Hochstein headed for divorce
May 16 (UPI) -- Lenny Hochstein confirmed his split from "Real Housewives of Miami" star Lisa Hochstein following reports he is dating Katharina Mazepa.
'For All Mankind' goes to Mars in Season 3 trailer
TV // 1 day ago
'For All Mankind' goes to Mars in Season 3 trailer
May 16 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ released the trailer for Season 3 of "For All Mankind" on Monday. The show returns June 10 with astronauts approaching Mars and a new investor (Edi Gathegi) funding a private space mission.
Edie Falco joins Pete Davidson's Peacock series 'Bupkis'
TV // 1 day ago
Edie Falco joins Pete Davidson's Peacock series 'Bupkis'
May 16 (UPI) -- Edie Falco has joined the cast of Pete Davidson's upcoming half-hour comedy series on Peacock titled "Bupkis."
Fox renews 'Call Me Kat' for Season 3, 'Welcome to Flatch' for Season 2
TV // 1 day ago
Fox renews 'Call Me Kat' for Season 3, 'Welcome to Flatch' for Season 2
May 16 (UPI) -- Fox has renewed comedies "Call Me Kat" for Season 3 and "Welcome to Flatch" for Season 2.
'American Idol': Carrie Underwood, Thomas Rhett to perform during Season 20 finale
TV // 1 day ago
'American Idol': Carrie Underwood, Thomas Rhett to perform during Season 20 finale
May 16 (UPI) -- Carrie Underwood, Thomas Rhett, Michael Bublé, Gabby Barrett, Sara Bareilles and other artists will perform during the "American Idol" Season 20 finale.
Penelope and Colin will be focus of 'Bridgerton' Season 3
TV // 1 day ago
Penelope and Colin will be focus of 'Bridgerton' Season 3
May 16 (UPI) -- "Bridgerton" actress Nicola Coughlan has announced which characters will be the focus of the Netflix costume drama's third season.
'Yellowstone' begins production on Season 5
TV // 1 day ago
'Yellowstone' begins production on Season 5
May 16 (UPI) -- Production on Season 5 of drama "Yellowstone" has started in Montana, Paramount Network announced on Monday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'COVID free' Stephen Colbert returning to 'Late Show' Monday
'COVID free' Stephen Colbert returning to 'Late Show' Monday
Sasha Banks, Naomi walk out on 'Raw,' WWE issues statement
Sasha Banks, Naomi walk out on 'Raw,' WWE issues statement
'Haves and Have Nots' alums Tika Sumpter, Nicholas James marry in Mexico
'Haves and Have Nots' alums Tika Sumpter, Nicholas James marry in Mexico
Valerie Bertinelli files for divorce from Tom Vitale
Valerie Bertinelli files for divorce from Tom Vitale
'Yellowstone' begins production on Season 5
'Yellowstone' begins production on Season 5
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement