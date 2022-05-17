'Hocus Pocus 2' set to arrive on Disney+ in September

May 17 (UPI) -- Disney announced the release date for Hocus Pocus 2 during the studio's upfronts presentation Tuesday.

Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy -- all of whom starred in director Kenny Ortega's 1993 original -- will reprise their roles as the evil Sanderson Sisters of Salem in the highly anticipated sequel, which is set to arrive on the Disney+ streaming service Sept. 30.

During Disney's presentation, the audience got a first look at the sequel. The rough-cut footage showed two young girls lighting the Black Flame Candle, which summons the three witches as Midler screams, "Lock up your children! Yes, Salem, we're back!"

The sisters then break out into song -- a cover of Elton John's "The Bitch Is Back" -- while Billy Butcherson (Doug Jones) and an unnamed character portrayed by Sam Richardson also appear.

In addition, Tony Hale -- who plays the mayor of Salem -- is featured in the teaser.

The film reportedly follows three modern-day teens as they attempt to stop the Sanderson sisters' plot for revenge following their resurrection 29 years after the events of the first movie.

"I am beyond thrilled to be involved in the sequel to a film that is as beloved as Hocus Pocus," sequel director Anne Fletcher said in a statement last year about the upcoming movie.

"Fans around the world have embraced these characters and have made this film a Halloween tradition whose popularity continues to grow, and how lucky am I to be back at Disney with these three extraordinarily talented ladies in the iconic roles they created, as well as our fabulous new additions to the cast?"