'Real Housewives of Miami' star Lisa Hochstein headed for divorce

May 16 (UPI) -- Real Housewives of Miami star Lisa Hochstein and her husband, Lenny Hochstein, are headed for divorce.

Lenny Hochstein, 55, confirmed his split from Lisa Hochstein, 39, in a statement Monday to Us Weekly.

"Lisa and I are getting divorced," said Lenny Hochstein, a cosmetic surgeon.

The couple were married for over 12 years and have two children: son Logan, 6, and daughter Elle, 2.

Lenny Hochstein confirmed to Page Six that he is dating Austrian model Katharina Mazepa, 26. He previously denied the relationship.

"A few weeks ago, I denied this because I am trying my best to protect my family during this process," Lenny Hochstein said Monday. "This is a very difficult time, and I would ask for some privacy so that we can best take care of our children, who mean the world to us."

Lenny Hochstein said his relationship with Mazepa started "after the decision was made to get divorced." He has yet to file for divorce, but said the couple have "contemplated divorce for the last several years."

"I tried my best to avoid it for the sake of our children, who we love deeply," Lenny Hochstein said. "We have been living separate lives for months and made the decision to divorce last month."

Lisa Hochstein has yet to comment on the split. The television personality still has "Wife to @dr.hochstein" listed in her Instagram profile.

The Hochsteins celebrated Easter and Passover as a family in April.

Real Housewives of Miami completed its fourth season in March. The reality series aired for three seasons on Bravo and moved to Peacock in Season 4.