Krys Marshall flies a space mission in "For All Mankind." Photo courtesy of Apple TV+

May 16 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ released the trailer for For All Mankind Season 3 on Monday. The Apple original series returns June 10. For All Mankind tells an alternate history of the space race in which Russia beat the United States to the moon. Season 3 depicts astronauts from the U.S., Russia and private entrepreneurs attempting to be the first to Mars. Advertisement

The trailer introduces Edi Gathegi as Dev Ayesa, a private investor mounting a Mars exploration. Series regulars Joel Kinnaman, Shantel VanSanten, Jodi Balfour, Sonya Walger, Krys Marshall, Cynthy Wu, Casey Johnson, Coral Peña and Wrenn Schmidt also return.

Clips show manned missions on the space shuttle, on the Red Planet and in mission control centers. Dust storms complicate the landing as the crew looks for water on Mars.

Co-creators Ronald D. Moore, Ben Nedivi and Matt Wolpert return as executive producers. Nedivi and Wolpert are also showrunners.

For All Mankind was one of the first original series to launch with Apple TV+ on Nov. 1 2019. The show streams weekly on Apple TV+.

