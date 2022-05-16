Trending
May 16, 2022

Edie Falco joins Pete Davidson's Peacock series 'Bupkis'

By Wade Sheridan
Edie Falco will star opposite Pete Davidson in "Bupkis." File Photo by Jason Szenes/UPI | License Photo

May 16 (UPI) -- Edie Falco has joined the cast of Pete Davidson's upcoming half-hour comedy series on Peacock titled Bupkis.

Falco, best known for her roles on The Sopranos and Nurse Jackie, will portray Davidson's mom on the series.

The actress and Davidson made the announcement Monday during NBCUniversal's upfront presentation.

Bupkis will follow Davidson as a heightened, fictionalized version of himself. The show will combine grounded storytelling with absurd elements from the comedian's unfiltered and original worldview.

Davidson is also writing and executive producing.

He co-wrote the series with Dave Sirus and Judah Miller, who are also executive producing alongside Saturday Night Live head Lorne Michaels, Andrew Singer and Erin David.

