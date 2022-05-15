Advertisement
May 15, 2022 / 5:01 PM

Camila Cabello tapped to be a coach on 'The Voice'

By Karen Butler
Camila Cabello tapped to be a coach on 'The Voice'
Camila Cabello will be a coach on next season of "The Voice." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 15 (UPI) -- Singer-songwriter Camila Cabello has signed on to be a coach on NBC's The Voice.

The other mentors on the Season 22 panel will be Blake Shelton, John Legend and Gwen Stefani.

Last season's coaches were Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, Kelsea Ballerini and Ariana Grande.

Carson Daly has hosted the singing competition series since it debuted in 2011.

