May 15, 2022 / 9:38 AM

'SNL' sends up Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial

By Karen Butler
Actor Johnny Depp leaves Fairfax County Courthouse during a break during his trial against actress Amber Heard in Fairfax, Va., on April 13. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

May 15 (UPI) -- Saturday Night Live lampooned what it calls the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard "cuckoo trial" on this weekend's edition of the sketch-comedy show.

Kate McKinnon played MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace, who seemed annoyed that her network was focusing on the celebrity defamation courtroom battle instead of more important matters like the political fallout from subpoenas being issued to those with ties to the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol; the war in Ukraine; and nationwide baby-formula shortages.

"I know it's not the most pertinent story of the moment, but with all of the problems in the world, isn't it nice to have a story we can all collectively watch and say, 'Glad it ain't me?'" McKinnon as Wallace said about the Depp-Heard proceedings.

Kyle Mooney played Depp in the sketch, while Aidy Bryant played his lawyer, Cecily Strong played the judge, Heidi Gardner played Heard's lawyer and Kenan Thompson played the property manager seen in surveillance video discovering the fecal matter Heard allegedly left in Depp's bed.

"I'd like to see more of this video," the judge said.

"Why?" Heard's lawyer demanded.

"Because it is funny," the judge replied.

After a few more moments of watching Depp's house staff debating exactly what happened and whose responsibility it is to clean it up, the judge said she had seen enough to make a decision.

"One one hand, I believe Mr. Depp's story. But on the other hand, your constant little smirk lets me know this is not the first woman you made so mad, she pooped in your bed," the judge said.

"I guess I have been known as a full nightmare," Depp said with a grin, putting on a pair of sunglasses.

The sketch has already gotten nearly 500,000 views on YouTube.

Depp is suing Heard, his ex-wife for a newspaper op-ed column she wrote detailing the domestic violence she allegedly suffered at the hands of an unnamed partner that was widely perceived to have been Depp. The couple were married 2015-17.

Selena Gomez guest hosted this weekend's episode of SNL.

