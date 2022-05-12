'Virgin River' Season 4 sets July premiere date, releases first-look images

1/5

"Virgin River," starring Alexandra Breckenridge, will return for a fourth season in July.

May 12 (UPI) -- Romantic drama Virgin River will be returning for Season 4 on July 20, Netflix has announced. The streaming service made the announcement on Facebook alongside new images from the upcoming season. Advertisement

Stars Alexandra Breckenridge (Mel) and Martin Henderson (Jack) are all smiles as they hug each other in the images, which also includes looks at other characters.

Virgin River is based on author Robyn Carr's book series of the same name. The series follows nurse practitioner Mel as she moves from Los Angeles to the small town of Virgin River. There she meets local bar owner and former U.S. Marine Jack.

Co-stars include Tim Matheson, Benjamin Hollingsworth, Colin Lawrence, Annette O'Toole, Lauren Hammersley, Sarah Dugdale and Jenny Cooper.

Netflix previously renewed Virgin River for Season 5 in September.