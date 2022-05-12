Trending
Advertisement
TV
May 12, 2022 / 12:07 PM

'Resident Evil' teaser trailer: Jade Wesker arrives at New Raccoon City

By Annie Martin
1/4
'Resident Evil' teaser trailer: Jade Wesker arrives at New Raccoon City
Lance Reddick plays Albert Wesker in the Netflix series "Resident Evil." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 12 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new series Resident Evil.

The streaming service shared a teaser trailer for the live-action horror series Thursday.

Advertisement

The preview opens in 2022 and shows Albert Wesker (Lance Reddick) arrive with his daughters, Jade Wesker (Ella Balinska) and Billie Wesker (Siena Nicole Agudong), in New Raccoon City to work for the mysterious Umbrella Corporation.

The scene then changes to London in 2036, where Jade is seen searching for her long-lost sister while facing a zombie apocalypse.

Resident Evil is based on the Capcom video game franchise of the same name. The video games were previously adapted as a film series starring Milla Jovovich and the Netflix movie Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City with Kaya Scodelario.

Andrew Dabb (Supernatural) serves as writer, showrunner and executive producer on the Netflix series.

Netflix released posters for the show in March.

Resident Evil premieres July 14 on Netflix.

Read More

Kyle Richards 'speaking again' with sisters Kathy Hilton, Kim Richards Mandy Moore 'threw up' after reading penultimate 'This is Us' script: 'It destroyed me' 'Young Royals': Edvin Ryding, Omar Rudberg wrap filming on Season 2 What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Florence Welch says she auditioned in a bathroom for first gig
TV // 1 hour ago
Florence Welch says she auditioned in a bathroom for first gig
May 12 (UPI) -- Florence Welch of Florence + the Machine fame discussed how she landed her first gig while appearing on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."
'Virgin River' Season 4 sets July premiere date, releases first-look images
TV // 4 hours ago
'Virgin River' Season 4 sets July premiere date, releases first-look images
May 12 (UPI) -- Romantic drama "Virgin River" will be returning for Season 4 on July 20, Netflix has announced.
What to binge: 5 shows to watch after 'Grace & Frankie'
TV // 8 hours ago
What to binge: 5 shows to watch after 'Grace & Frankie'
May 12 (UPI) -- Here are five shows to watch after finishing the last season of "Grace & Frankie."
George Lopez comedy 'Lopez vs. Lopez' gets series order at NBC
TV // 5 hours ago
George Lopez comedy 'Lopez vs. Lopez' gets series order at NBC
May 12 (UPI) -- George Lopez comedy "Lopez vs. Lopez" which also stars his daughter Mayan Lopez, has landed a series order at NBC.
Third 'South Park' special premieres June 1 on Paramount+
TV // 22 hours ago
Third 'South Park' special premieres June 1 on Paramount+
May 11 (UPI) -- Paramount+ announced the third "South Park" special on Wednesday. "South Park: The Streaming Wars" premieres June 1.
'Borat' director's 10-year project coming to Peacock
TV // 22 hours ago
'Borat' director's 10-year project coming to Peacock
May 11 (UPI) -- Peacock announced a straight to series order for the "Untitled Jason Woliner Project." "Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm" director Woliner has been filming the series for 10 years.
'Upload': Amazon renews sci-fi dramedy for Season 3
TV // 23 hours ago
'Upload': Amazon renews sci-fi dramedy for Season 3
May 11 (UPI) -- "Upload," a sci-fi comedy-drama starring Robbie Amell, Andy Allo and Allegra Edwards, will return for a third season on Amazon Prime Video.
'Young Royals': Edvin Ryding, Omar Rudberg wrap filming on Season 2
TV // 1 day ago
'Young Royals': Edvin Ryding, Omar Rudberg wrap filming on Season 2
May 11 (UPI) -- "Young Royals," a Swedish teen drama series starring Edvin Ryding and Omar Rudberg, will return for a second season on Netflix.
'P-Valley': The Pynk auditions new dancers in Season 2 trailer
TV // 1 day ago
'P-Valley': The Pynk auditions new dancers in Season 2 trailer
May 11 (UPI) -- "P-Valley," a strip club drama starring Brandee Evans, Nicco Annan and Elarica Johnson, will return for a second season on Starz in June.
'BMF': Mo'Nique to join Starz series in Season 2
TV // 1 day ago
'BMF': Mo'Nique to join Starz series in Season 2
May 11 (UPI) -- Mo'Nique will play an Atlanta strip club owner in the Starz crime drama "Black Mafia Family."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Charlize Theron releases photos of her Marvel character Clea
Charlize Theron releases photos of her Marvel character Clea
Maisie Williams, Freddie Highmore to star in 'Sinner V. Saints'
Maisie Williams, Freddie Highmore to star in 'Sinner V. Saints'
Anna Kendrick, Blake Lively to return for 'A Simple Favor' sequel
Anna Kendrick, Blake Lively to return for 'A Simple Favor' sequel
'Young Royals': Edvin Ryding, Omar Rudberg wrap filming on Season 2
'Young Royals': Edvin Ryding, Omar Rudberg wrap filming on Season 2
Smashing Pumpkins to launch 'Spirits on Fire' tour in October
Smashing Pumpkins to launch 'Spirits on Fire' tour in October
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement