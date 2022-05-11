'Upload': Amazon renews sci-fi dramedy for Season 3

1/3

Robbie Amell plays Nathan Brown on the Amazon Prime Video series "Upload." File Photo by Helga Esteb/Shutterstock

May 11 (UPI) -- Upload will return for a third season. Amazon Studios said in a press release Wednesday that it renewed the sci-fi comedy-drama series for Season 3. Advertisement

Upload is created by Greg Daniels (The Office, Parks and Recreation) and stars Robbie Amell, Andy Allo, Allegra Edwards, Zainab Johnson and Kevin Bigley. The series takes place in the near future, where humans can choose to be "uploaded" into a virtual afterlife.

Amell plays Nathan Brown, a computer programmer who dies and and is uploaded to the expensive Lakeview community. The character bonds with his customer service rep Nora (Allo) while struggling with his girlfriend Ingrid (Edwards).

"In Season Two, Nathan is at a crossroads in his (after) life: His ex-girlfriend Ingrid has unexpectedly arrived to Lakeview hoping to strengthen their relationship, but his heart still secretly yearns for his customer service angel, Nora," an official synopsis reads.

"Meanwhile, Nora is off the grid and involved with the anti-tech rebel group 'The Ludds.' Season Two is packed with new near-future concepts, including Lakeview's newest in-app digital baby program called 'prototykes' and other satirical glimpses of the technological advances and headaches to come."

Advertisement oops, i was hacked (but i'm ok with it). #uploadtv is getting an upgrade with season 3, coming to @primevideo. pic.twitter.com/tITI2gAfwt— Upload (@UploadOnPrime) May 11, 2022

Upload originally premiered on Amazon Prime Video in May 2020. Season 2 was released in March and has remained a Top 10 series on Amazon Prime Video since.

"I'm thrilled to continue the story of Nathan and Nora and the other residents of Lakeview and near-future America as they try to have fun and do the right thing in both the real and virtual worlds," Daniels said.

Amazon Prime Video has yet to announce a premiere date for Season 3.