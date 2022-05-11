'P-Valley': The Pynk auditions new dancers in Season 2 trailer

Brandee Evans plays Mercedes Woodbine on the Starz series "P-Valley." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 11 (UPI) -- Starz is giving a glimpse of P-Valley Season 2. The network shared a poster and trailer for the season Wednesday. Advertisement

Season 2 follows The Pynk strip club as it struggles to remain open during the COVID-19 pandemic, a battle for the throne, and the possibility of some new blood shaking up the locker room.

"This season takes audiences deeper into the lives of the Pynk's beloved characters as darkness descends upon Chucalissa," an official description reads.

Nicco Annan returns as Uncle Clifford, with Elarica Johnson as Autumn Night, Brandee Evans as Mercedes, Shannon Thornton as Miss Mississippi, J. Alphonse Nicholson as Lil' Murda and Parker Sawyers as Andre.

Harriet D. Foy, Dan J. Johnson, Morocco Omari, Dominic DeVore, Tyler Lepley, Jordan M. Cox and Skyler Joy also have roles.

P-Valley is based on the Katori Hall play Pussy Valley. Hall serves as creator, showrunner and executive producer on the TV series.

This tweet is for our #PynkPosse. See you June 3. pic.twitter.com/bK2diSWJME— STARZ (@STARZ) May 11, 2022 Advertisement

Season 2 premieres June 3 at 9 p.m. EDT on Starz, with new episodes to follow Sundays at 10 p.m. beginning June 12.