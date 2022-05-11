Trending
May 11, 2022 / 8:03 AM

Alfonso Ribeiro says Michael Jackson taught him dance moves on 'Kimmel'

By Wade Sheridan
Alfonso Ribeiro says Michael Jackson taught him dance moves on 'Kimmel'
Alfonso Ribeiro (L) and his wife, Angela Unkrich, attend the premiere of "Focus" in February 2015. Ribeiro talked about working with Michael Jackson on "Jimmy Kimmel Live." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 11 (UPI) -- Alfonso Ribeiro discussed his friendship with the late Michael Jackson and how the singer taught him dance moves as a kid while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Ribeiro detailed to Kimmel on Tuesday how he met Jackson doing a commercial for Pepsi and how the music star watched him perform on Broadway in The Tap Dance Kid when he was 12-years-old.

The actor said Jackson invited him and his dad to hangout at his hotel while he was on tour.

"We get in there and there's literally a who's who in the lobby trying to go up to see Michael. Security's like 'No, no, no, sorry he's not seeing anybody.' Mayor Ed Koch was there," Ribeiro described about how he and his dad were the only ones allowed to see Jackson.

Ribeiro said Jackson had taken over three floors of the hotel and had a dance studio on the top floor.

"We were in that hotel room until five in the morning with my dad there. I was learning all these moves from Michael," Ribeiro said before Kimmel joked about how he made sure to mention that his dad was present.

"It was an incredible night," he continued.

Ribeiro currently hosts America's Funniest Home Videos, which airs at 7 p.m. EDT on ABC.

