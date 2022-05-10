Trending
Syfy reverses 'Surreal Estate' cancellation; new episodes to air in 2023

By Karen Butler
Syfy reverses 'Surreal Estate' cancellation; new episodes to air in 2023
Sarah Levy is returning for Season 2 of "Surreal Estate." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

May 10 (UPI) -- Syfy announced Tuesday it has ordered a second season of its supernatural drama, Surreal Estate, after initially canceling it.

"Never give up. Never stop believing," star Tim Rozon tweeted in response to the news.

New episodes of the show are expected to debut in 2023.

Starring Schitt's Creek veterans Tim Rozon and Sarah Levy, the series follows real estate agents who specialize in fixing up and selling haunted houses.

Levy plays ambitious deal-closer Susan, while Rozon plays Luke, the face of the firm.

Rozon's former Wynonna Earp co-star Melanie Scorfano also guest starred and directed some episodes of Season 1.

