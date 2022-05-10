Watch Live
President Joe Biden details strategy to control rising inflation and bring down gas prices
Trending
Advertisement
TV
May 10, 2022 / 10:34 AM

'Shining Vale': Starz renews Courteney Cox series for Season 2

By Annie Martin
1/5
'Shining Vale': Starz renews Courteney Cox series for Season 2
Courteney Cox plays Pat Phelps on the Starz series "Shining Vale." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 10 (UPI) -- Courteney Cox's series Shining Vale will return for a second season.

Starz confirmed in a press release Tuesday that it renewed the horror-comedy series for Season 2.

Advertisement

Shining Vale is created by Jeff Astrof and Sharon Horgan. The series follows Pat (Cox) and Terry Phelps (Greg Kinnear), a couple who move with their two children from Brooklyn, N.Y., to an old Victorian mansion in Connecticut as a last-ditch effort to save their marriage.

In Season 1, Pat discovers there is something "horribly wrong" with the house but is the only one who can "see things move and hear the bumps in the night."

Cox, Kinnear and Mira Sorvino will return for Season 2.

"Shining Vale is both wickedly funny and a beautiful three-dimensional portrayal of marriage, adolescent parenting and motherhood," Starz president of original programming Kathryn Busby said. "We're thrilled to bring viewers another season of this mic dropping blend of horror and comedy."

"Sharon and I are thrilled to be able to tell the next eight chapters of the Phelps' story -- especially after the way we ended season one. Personally, I look forward to the crushing pressure of trying to raise the bar even further in season two. But we can do anything. After all, 'We Are Phelps!'" Astrof added.

Advertisement

Gus Birney, Merrin Dungey, Dylan Gage, Judith Light and Sherilyn Fenn also have roles.

Read More

Rosario Dawson begins production on Disney+ series 'Ahsoka' Jesse Williams teases 'Japril' return on 'Grey's Anatomy' Laverne Cox to receive Advocate of the Year at Webby Awards What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Jesse Williams teases 'Japril' return on 'Grey's Anatomy'
TV // 1 hour ago
Jesse Williams teases 'Japril' return on 'Grey's Anatomy'
May 10 (UPI) -- Jesse Williams discussed his and Sarah Chalke's upcoming appearance in the "Grey's Anatomy" Season 18 finale.
Rosario Dawson begins production on Disney+ series 'Ahsoka'
TV // 2 hours ago
Rosario Dawson begins production on Disney+ series 'Ahsoka'
May 10 (UPI) -- Rosario Dawson started filming the "Star Wars" series "Ahsoka" on her 43rd birthday.
Jack Harlow on success: 'No one can say this was gifted to me'
TV // 3 hours ago
Jack Harlow on success: 'No one can say this was gifted to me'
May 10 (UPI) -- Jack Harlow discussed becoming famous and performed his song "First Class" while appearing on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."
'Westworld' Season 4 set for June, teaser hints at the future
TV // 4 hours ago
'Westworld' Season 4 set for June, teaser hints at the future
May 10 (UPI) -- "Westworld" Season 4 will premiere on June 26, HBO announced in a teaser trailer.
Hannah Einbinder: 'Hacks' character is 'in her own little hell'
TV // 8 hours ago
Hannah Einbinder: 'Hacks' character is 'in her own little hell'
LOS ANGELES, May 10 (UPI) -- Hannah Einbinder discusses Season 2 of "Hacks," in which she says her character's position as a famous comedian's writer becomes even more fraught.
Stephen Colbert's 'Late Show' halts new episodes as host recovers from COVID-19
TV // 14 hours ago
Stephen Colbert's 'Late Show' halts new episodes as host recovers from COVID-19
May 9 (UPI) -- New episodes of "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" have been suspended as host Stephen Colbert continues to recover from ongoing COVID-19 symptoms.
'League of Legends' video game comedy 'Players' premieres June 16
TV // 21 hours ago
'League of Legends' video game comedy 'Players' premieres June 16
May 9 (UPI) -- Paramount+ released the trailer for "Players" on Monday. The comedy about a "League of Legends" championship team premieres June 16.
Jake McDorman to star in Peacock's 'Mrs. Davis' alongside Betty Gilpin
TV // 22 hours ago
Jake McDorman to star in Peacock's 'Mrs. Davis' alongside Betty Gilpin
May 9 (UPI) -- Jack McDorman has joined the cast of upcoming Peacock drama series "Mrs. Davis" starring Betty Gilpin.
'The Terminal List' photos: Chris Pratt plays Navy SEAL
TV // 23 hours ago
'The Terminal List' photos: Chris Pratt plays Navy SEAL
May 9 (UPI) -- "The Terminal List," a new series based on the Jack Carr novel and starring Chris Pratt, is coming to Amazon Prime Video in July.
'Never Have I Ever' Season 3 coming to Netflix in August
TV // 23 hours ago
'Never Have I Ever' Season 3 coming to Netflix in August
May 9 (UPI) -- Netflix shared a premiere date and first-look photos for "Never Have I Ever" Season 3.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Bold and the Beautiful' star Katherine Kelly Lang hospitalized after injury
'Bold and the Beautiful' star Katherine Kelly Lang hospitalized after injury
Ronda Rousey becomes WWE SmackDown Women's Champion
Ronda Rousey becomes WWE SmackDown Women's Champion
BTS share track list for CD2 of 'Proof' album
BTS share track list for CD2 of 'Proof' album
Andrew McCarthy: 'Brat' memoir is an 'honest reckoning' of teen idol years
Andrew McCarthy: 'Brat' memoir is an 'honest reckoning' of teen idol years
'Avatar: The Way of Water' teaser trailer introduces Jake, Neytiri's family
'Avatar: The Way of Water' teaser trailer introduces Jake, Neytiri's family
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement