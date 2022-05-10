'Shining Vale': Starz renews Courteney Cox series for Season 2

1/5

Courteney Cox plays Pat Phelps on the Starz series "Shining Vale." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 10 (UPI) -- Courteney Cox's series Shining Vale will return for a second season. Starz confirmed in a press release Tuesday that it renewed the horror-comedy series for Season 2. Advertisement

Shining Vale is created by Jeff Astrof and Sharon Horgan. The series follows Pat (Cox) and Terry Phelps (Greg Kinnear), a couple who move with their two children from Brooklyn, N.Y., to an old Victorian mansion in Connecticut as a last-ditch effort to save their marriage.

In Season 1, Pat discovers there is something "horribly wrong" with the house but is the only one who can "see things move and hear the bumps in the night."

Cox, Kinnear and Mira Sorvino will return for Season 2.

"Shining Vale is both wickedly funny and a beautiful three-dimensional portrayal of marriage, adolescent parenting and motherhood," Starz president of original programming Kathryn Busby said. "We're thrilled to bring viewers another season of this mic dropping blend of horror and comedy."

"Sharon and I are thrilled to be able to tell the next eight chapters of the Phelps' story -- especially after the way we ended season one. Personally, I look forward to the crushing pressure of trying to raise the bar even further in season two. But we can do anything. After all, 'We Are Phelps!'" Astrof added.

Advertisement

Gus Birney, Merrin Dungey, Dylan Gage, Judith Light and Sherilyn Fenn also have roles.