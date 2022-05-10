Trending
Rosario Dawson begins production on Disney+ series 'Ahsoka'

By Annie Martin
Rosario Dawson started filming the "Star Wars" series "Ahsoka" on her 43rd birthday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 10 (UPI) -- Production is underway on the Disney+ series Ahsoka.

Rosario Dawson, who plays the title character, Ahsoka Tano, started filming the Star Wars series Monday on her 43rd birthday.

Dawson shared the news on Instagram alongside a photo of a director's chair on set with writer and executive producer Dave Filoni's hat.

"Day 1... What a birthday present...! #AHSOKOOL," she captioned the post.

Dawson also posted a photo of a button reading "Happy Birthday Snips!" that was gifted to her by the Ahsoka crew.

"I've been so blessed with the best crews...! Go team AHSOKA! Thank you for an amazing birthday!" she wrote.

Dawson first played Ahsoka, a former Jedi Padawan who helped train Anakin Skywalker, in The Mandalorian Season 2. She reprised the character in an episode of the spinoff series The Book of Boba Fett.

Ahsoka is a new spinoff of The Mandalorian. Hayden Christensen will reprise Anakin, a role her first played in the Star Wars prequel trilogy of films, with Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren.

Disney+ has yet to announce a premiere date for Ahsoka.

