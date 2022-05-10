Trending
Advertisement
TV
May 10, 2022 / 8:15 AM

Jack Harlow on success: 'No one can say this was gifted to me'

By Wade Sheridan
1/5
Jack Harlow on success: 'No one can say this was gifted to me'
Jack Harlow talked about success while appearing on "The Tonight Show." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 10 (UPI) -- Jack Harlow discussed becoming famous and performed his song "First Class" while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Fallon, on Monday, presented Harlow with a photo from his first concert that featured a small crowd. Fallon then asked the rapper how it felt to go from that concert to being on The Tonight Show.

Advertisement

"It's validating. I appreciate it. It's fragile to me. I know I worked for it. I don't take it for granted at all because of that, because I did everything bro," Harlow said.

"I begged people to rock with me. I really put in the work. So I can always stand on that. You know, no one can say this was gifted to me," he continued.

Fallon also asked Harlow about his role in an upcoming reboot of 1992's White Men Can't Jump, which originally starred Woody Harrelson and Wesley Snipes. Fallon asked Harlow if he was familiar with the original.

"I know how iconic it is then when I got the offer, I was like, 'I should watch it.' To be fair, it came out before I was born. So I watched it, I see why it's a classic. It's not as gimmicky as I might have imagined. Phenomenal dialogue," Harlow said.

Advertisement

Harlow took the stage for "First Class," which appears on his recently released album Come Home the Kids Miss You.

Harlow was surrounded by fog and video screens that displayed a blue sky for the performance.

Read More

Jack Harlow to star in 'White Men Can't Jump' reboot Stephen Colbert's 'Late Show' halts new episodes as host recovers from COVID-19 What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Westworld' Season 4 set for June, teaser hints at the future
TV // 1 hour ago
'Westworld' Season 4 set for June, teaser hints at the future
May 10 (UPI) -- "Westworld" Season 4 will premiere on June 26, HBO announced in a teaser trailer.
Hannah Einbinder: 'Hacks' character is 'in her own little hell'
TV // 5 hours ago
Hannah Einbinder: 'Hacks' character is 'in her own little hell'
LOS ANGELES, May 10 (UPI) -- Hannah Einbinder discusses Season 2 of "Hacks," in which she says her character's position as a famous comedian's writer becomes even more fraught.
Stephen Colbert's 'Late Show' halts new episodes as host recovers from COVID-19
TV // 11 hours ago
Stephen Colbert's 'Late Show' halts new episodes as host recovers from COVID-19
May 9 (UPI) -- New episodes of "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" have been suspended as host Stephen Colbert continues to recover from ongoing COVID-19 symptoms.
'League of Legends' video game comedy 'Players' premieres June 16
TV // 17 hours ago
'League of Legends' video game comedy 'Players' premieres June 16
May 9 (UPI) -- Paramount+ released the trailer for "Players" on Monday. The comedy about a "League of Legends" championship team premieres June 16.
Jake McDorman to star in Peacock's 'Mrs. Davis' alongside Betty Gilpin
TV // 19 hours ago
Jake McDorman to star in Peacock's 'Mrs. Davis' alongside Betty Gilpin
May 9 (UPI) -- Jack McDorman has joined the cast of upcoming Peacock drama series "Mrs. Davis" starring Betty Gilpin.
'The Terminal List' photos: Chris Pratt plays Navy SEAL
TV // 20 hours ago
'The Terminal List' photos: Chris Pratt plays Navy SEAL
May 9 (UPI) -- "The Terminal List," a new series based on the Jack Carr novel and starring Chris Pratt, is coming to Amazon Prime Video in July.
'Never Have I Ever' Season 3 coming to Netflix in August
TV // 20 hours ago
'Never Have I Ever' Season 3 coming to Netflix in August
May 9 (UPI) -- Netflix shared a premiere date and first-look photos for "Never Have I Ever" Season 3.
'In My Skin,' Jodie Comer, Sean Bean win BAFTA TV Awards
TV // 1 day ago
'In My Skin,' Jodie Comer, Sean Bean win BAFTA TV Awards
May 8 (UPI) -- "In My Skin" was declared Best Drama Series at the BAFTA TV Awards ceremony in London on Sunday.
'Sex Education' star Ncuti Gatwa takes over as 'Doctor Who' lead
TV // 1 day ago
'Sex Education' star Ncuti Gatwa takes over as 'Doctor Who' lead
May 8 (UPI) -- The BBC has announced that "Sex Education" star Ncuti Gatwa will be the new titular time-traveler on "Doctor Who."
Jack Huston to play Lasher in AMC's 'Mayfair Witches'
TV // 2 days ago
Jack Huston to play Lasher in AMC's 'Mayfair Witches'
May 7 (UPI) -- "Fargo" and "Boardwalk Empire" actor Jack Huston is set to star in AMC's adaptation of author Anne Rice's "Lives of the Mayfair Witches" trilogy.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ronda Rousey becomes WWE SmackDown Women's Champion
Ronda Rousey becomes WWE SmackDown Women's Champion
'Bold and the Beautiful' star Katherine Kelly Lang hospitalized after injury
'Bold and the Beautiful' star Katherine Kelly Lang hospitalized after injury
BTS share track list for CD2 of 'Proof' album
BTS share track list for CD2 of 'Proof' album
'Avatar: The Way of Water' teaser trailer introduces Jake, Neytiri's family
'Avatar: The Way of Water' teaser trailer introduces Jake, Neytiri's family
Stephen Colbert's 'Late Show' halts new episodes as host recovers from COVID-19
Stephen Colbert's 'Late Show' halts new episodes as host recovers from COVID-19
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement