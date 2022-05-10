Trending
Advertisement
TV
May 10, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Hannah Einbinder: 'Hacks' character is 'in her own little hell'

By Fred Topel
1/5
Hannah Einbinder: 'Hacks' character is 'in her own little hell'
Deborah (Jean Smart, left) and Ava (Hannah Einbinder) hit the road in "Hacks" Season 2. Photo courtesy of HBO Max

LOS ANGELES, May 10 (UPI) -- Hannah Einbinder said her character on Hacks, returning Thursday, bears the brunt of the comedy show's drama.

"Being the only one who's in their own little hell is difficult and isolating, for sure," Einbinder told UPI in a recent Zoom interview. "I was really grateful to be able to do some of that work."

Advertisement

Einbinder, 26, plays Ava, a new writer hired by Las Vegas standup comedian Deborah Vance (Jean Smart). In the season finale, Ava planned to quit and sent an email to the creators of the scripted series about Deborah's abuses as a boss.

Then, Deborah came to the funeral of Ava's father and told Ava how much she values her. As Ava returned to accompany Deborah on a comedy tour, Ava's manager called her to tell her the email had been leaked.

Season 2 begins immediately after the Season 1 finale.

Advertisement

"We join our girls just as we left them -- on the plane, fear in Ava's eyes," Einbinder said.

Ava spends the beginning of Season 2 worrying that Deborah will find out about the email. Einbinder said she believes a confrontation is inevitable.

"The only way up is through," Einbinder said. "So, she's going to be in trouble."

In addition to the death of her father, Ava lost a previous TV deal for tweeting an inappropriate joke, coped with a friend's suicide and sent a nude photo of herself to her ex-girlfriend.

Hacks Season 2 may surprise fans of the show. However, Einbinder was not surprised because she believes Deborah is capable of anything.

"Deborah Vance never shocks me," Einbinder said. "That woman is one-of-a-kind ,a piece of work. I wasn't shocked, but I was amused."

Einbinder said Ava and Deborah are more similar than either one would want to admit. Deborah's personal drama revolves more around her daughter (Kaitlin Olsen), ex-husband and career woes with the owner (Christopher McDonald) of the casino that used to host her show.

Ava and Deborah share an interest in humor. Though they come from different eras of comedy, Einbinder said the women work just as hard.

Advertisement

"They really share that same ethics system, their work ethic and obsession over their work," Einbinder said. "They are both flawed, so they really are two peas in a pod."

Their similarities may be what leads to some of their friction, in which Deborah takes out her frustrations on Ava, he said.

"When we are critical of others, it can sometimes be linked to our own fears about ourselves," Einbinder said. "I think that that's absolutely the case with Ava and Deborah."

Season 2 will also show that Deborah has a line she won't cross. Viewers will have to wait to see what causes Deborah to express compassion again like she did in the season finale.

"She's not so far gone as a celebrity that she doesn't recognize when it's time to drop things and be a human being," Einbinder said.

Deborah's comedy tour allows the show to move to locations outside of Las Vegas. Einbinder filmed scenes in Arizona, at the Grand Canyon and "all around California, pretending it's other places."

Season 1 of Hacks won three Emmys - for Smart's performance, Lucia Aniello's directing and the writing.

Comedy runs in Einbinder's family, too. Her father, Chad, is a comedy writer. Her mother, Laraine Newman, was one of the original cast members of Saturday Night Live.

Advertisement

Hacks is Einbinder's first series lead. She previously was a standup comic who wrote her own material.

"I definitely am familiar with Deborah's rhythm as a comic," Einbinder said. "It's just exciting to interact with something that I myself would maybe not typically see every day."

New episodes of Hacks premiere Thursdays on HBO Max.

Read More

Sheryl Crow hopes Showtime doc shows girls what's possible 'Mystery Science Theater 3000' Season 13 introduces new host, new platform Jean Smart receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Latest Headlines

Stephen Colbert's 'Late Show' halts new episodes as host recovers from COVID-19
TV // 7 hours ago
Stephen Colbert's 'Late Show' halts new episodes as host recovers from COVID-19
May 9 (UPI) -- New episodes of "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" have been suspended as host Stephen Colbert continues to recover from ongoing COVID-19 symptoms.
'League of Legends' video game comedy 'Players' premieres June 16
TV // 13 hours ago
'League of Legends' video game comedy 'Players' premieres June 16
May 9 (UPI) -- Paramount+ released the trailer for "Players" on Monday. The comedy about a "League of Legends" championship team premieres June 16.
Jake McDorman to star in Peacock's 'Mrs. Davis' alongside Betty Gilpin
TV // 14 hours ago
Jake McDorman to star in Peacock's 'Mrs. Davis' alongside Betty Gilpin
May 9 (UPI) -- Jack McDorman has joined the cast of upcoming Peacock drama series "Mrs. Davis" starring Betty Gilpin.
'The Terminal List' photos: Chris Pratt plays Navy SEAL
TV // 15 hours ago
'The Terminal List' photos: Chris Pratt plays Navy SEAL
May 9 (UPI) -- "The Terminal List," a new series based on the Jack Carr novel and starring Chris Pratt, is coming to Amazon Prime Video in July.
'Never Have I Ever' Season 3 coming to Netflix in August
TV // 16 hours ago
'Never Have I Ever' Season 3 coming to Netflix in August
May 9 (UPI) -- Netflix shared a premiere date and first-look photos for "Never Have I Ever" Season 3.
'In My Skin,' Jodie Comer, Sean Bean win BAFTA TV Awards
TV // 1 day ago
'In My Skin,' Jodie Comer, Sean Bean win BAFTA TV Awards
May 8 (UPI) -- "In My Skin" was declared Best Drama Series at the BAFTA TV Awards ceremony in London on Sunday.
'Sex Education' star Ncuti Gatwa takes over as 'Doctor Who' lead
TV // 1 day ago
'Sex Education' star Ncuti Gatwa takes over as 'Doctor Who' lead
May 8 (UPI) -- The BBC has announced that "Sex Education" star Ncuti Gatwa will be the new titular time-traveler on "Doctor Who."
Jack Huston to play Lasher in AMC's 'Mayfair Witches'
TV // 2 days ago
Jack Huston to play Lasher in AMC's 'Mayfair Witches'
May 7 (UPI) -- "Fargo" and "Boardwalk Empire" actor Jack Huston is set to star in AMC's adaptation of author Anne Rice's "Lives of the Mayfair Witches" trilogy.
Fred Savage fired from 'Wonder Years' reboot for alleged misconduct
TV // 2 days ago
Fred Savage fired from 'Wonder Years' reboot for alleged misconduct
May 7 (UPI) -- "Wonder Years" actor Fred Savage has been fired as a director and producer from ABC's reboot of the series.
Selena Gomez to make 'Saturday Night Live' hosting debut next week
TV // 3 days ago
Selena Gomez to make 'Saturday Night Live' hosting debut next week
May 6 (UPI) -- Singer and actress Selena Gomez is set to host "Saturday Night Live" next week for the first time ever.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ronda Rousey becomes WWE SmackDown Women's Champion
Ronda Rousey becomes WWE SmackDown Women's Champion
'Bold and the Beautiful' star Katherine Kelly Lang hospitalized after injury
'Bold and the Beautiful' star Katherine Kelly Lang hospitalized after injury
'Avatar: The Way of Water' teaser trailer introduces Jake, Neytiri's family
'Avatar: The Way of Water' teaser trailer introduces Jake, Neytiri's family
BTS share track list for CD2 of 'Proof' album
BTS share track list for CD2 of 'Proof' album
Kendrick Lamar releases song 'Heart Part 5'
Kendrick Lamar releases song 'Heart Part 5'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement