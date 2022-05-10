Trending
'Ghosts': CBS series to keep streaming on Paramount+

By Annie Martin
Rose McIver plays Samantha Arondekar on the CBS series "Ghosts." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 10 (UPI) -- Paramount Global and Lionsgate have reached a new streaming agreement for the CBS series Ghosts.

The popular comedy series, produced by Lionsgate Television, BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions and CBS Studios, will continue to stream on Paramount+ for Season 2 and beyond.

In addition, Paramount+ will be the exclusive year-round SVOD home to all episodes of Ghosts beginning in fall 2022.

Ghosts is based on the BBC One series of the same name. The CBS version follows Samantha (Rose McIver) and Jay Arondekar (Utkarsh Ambudkar), a couple who inherit a country house inhabited by ghosts. Samantha (McIver) is the only one who can see and hear the spirits.

Brandon Scott Jones, Richie Moriarty, Asher Grodman, Rebecca Wisocky, Sheila Carrasco, Danielle Pinnock, Roman Zaragoza and Devan Chandler Long also star.

Ghosts is the highest-rated new comedy of the year and the No. 1 comedy on Paramount+ in 2022.

"Ghosts is one of the biggest comedy hits in years and one of the most talked about shows. It is the perfect addition to the fantastic pipeline of content driving peak streaming at Paramount+," Paramount+ chief programming officer Tanya Giles said.

CBS renewed Ghosts for Season 2 in January.

