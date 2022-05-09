Trending
May 9, 2022 / 8:46 PM

Stephen Colbert's 'Late Show' halts new episodes as host recovers from COVID-19

By Connor Grott
1/3
Late-night host Stephen Colbert appears onstage at the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 17, 2017, at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 9 (UPI) -- New episodes of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert have been suspended as host Stephen Colbert continues to recover from ongoing COVID-19 symptoms.

The announcement was made in a tweet shared from The Late Show's official Twitter account Monday. The tweet noted that the late-night program will "not be taping new episodes until further notice."

"Stephen is experiencing symptoms consistent with a recurrence of COVID," the tweet read. "Out of an abundance of caution for his staff, guests, and audience, he will be isolating for a few additional days. The Late Show will not be taping new episodes until further notice."

Colbert jokingly reacted to the show's message with a post on Twitter, writing: "Worst. Sequel. Ever."

This week's guests were set to include former NBA star Shaquille O'Neal, comedian Sarah Silverman, Downtown Abbey's Hugh Dancy, Winning Time's Tracy Letts, former U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, CNN anchor Jake Tapper and The Masked Singer's Ken Jeong.

Sharon Van Etten, Beach House and Regina Spektor were scheduled to perform on the show.

Colbert was first diagnosed with COVID-19 last month and was forced to call off his April 21 show, which was set to have Ozark stars Jason Bateman and Laura Linney and Veep star Matt Walsh as guests.

At the time, Colbert assured fans that he was "feeling fine." The late-night host is vaccinated and boosted against the coronavirus.

