May 9, 2022 / 11:49 AM

'Never Have I Ever' Season 3 coming to Netflix in August

By Annie Martin

May 9 (UPI) -- Never Have I Ever will return for a third season in August.

Netflix shared a premiere date, Aug. 12, and first-look photos for the season Sunday.

Never Have I Ever is a comedy-drama series starring Maitreyi Ramakrishnan. The show follows teenager Devi Vishwakumar (Ramakrishnan) as she navigates high school in the wake of her father's death.

One of the photos shows Devi and her boyfriend Paxton Hall-Yoshida (Darren Barnet) sharing a smile, while another features Devi and her former rival/friend/love interest Ben Gross (Jaren Lewison).

In addition, the photos introduce Anirudh Pisharody as Des, a student at an elite private school.

Poorna Jagannathan, Richa Moorjani, Lee Rodriguez, Ramona Young and Megan Suri also star.

"season 3 has EVERYTHING... romance! drama! novelty graphic tees!!!" Netflix tweeted.

Never Have I Ever is created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher. Netflix renewed the series for a fourth and final season in March ahead of its Season 3 premiere.

"We can't wait to reveal all the steamy romance and hilarious adventures we have in store for you," Kaling and Fisher said at the time.

