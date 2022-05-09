Trending
'League of Legends' video game comedy 'Players' premieres June 16

By Fred Topel
From left to right, Noh "Arrow" Dong-Hyeon, Michael Miko Ahn, Misha Brooks, Da'Jour Jones and Youngbin Chung are "Players." Photo courtesy of Paramount+

May 9 (UPI) -- Paramount+ released the trailer for its new comedy series Players on Monday. The show premieres June 16 on the streaming service.

The trailer shows League of Legends icon Creamcheese (Misha Brooks) in 2021. Then the faux documentary flashes back to 2015 when Creamcheese got his start, goofing off with his team drinking hot sauce and getting tattoos.

In the present, new player Organizm (Da'Jour Jones) joins Creamcheese's team. There is immediate rivalry as the new blood threatens Creamcheese.

Tony Yacenda and Dan Perrault co-created Players with Funny or Die. Yacenda and Perrault are the duo behind the Netflix docu-comedy American Vandal and Yacenda also directs Players and appears in a role.

The two seasons of Vandal explored the mysteries behind high school pranks in the style of the true crime docuseries Making a Murderer. Players turns the format on esports competitions.

Ely Henry, Kyle Braxton. Holly Chou, Stephen Schneider, Peter Thurnwald, Youngbin Chung, Moses Storm, Alexa Mansour, Noh "Arrow" Dong-Hyeon, Michael "Miko" Ahn, and Luke Tennie also star.

League of Legends developers Riot Games are also producers of Players.

Three episodes will premiere June 16 on Paramount+ with new episodes streaming weekly.

