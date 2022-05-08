Advertisement
TV
May 8, 2022 / 8:38 AM

'Sex Education' star Ncuti Gatwa takes over as 'Doctor Who' lead

By Karen Butler
1/4
'Sex Education' star Ncuti Gatwa takes over as 'Doctor Who' lead
Ncuti Gatwa is set to star in the next season of "Doctor Who." Photo courtesy of BBC

May 8 (UPI) -- The BBC has announced that Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa will be the new titular time-traveler on Doctor Who.

Gatwa takes over for outgoing lead Jodie Whittaker, who announced in July her exit from the franchise after three seasons and several specials.

Advertisement

"There aren't quite the words to describe how I'm feeling. A mix of deeply honored, beyond excited and of course a little bit scared," Gatwa said in a statement Sunday.

"This role and show means so much to so many around the world, including myself, and each one of my incredibly talented predecessors has handled that unique responsibility and privilege with the utmost care. I will endeavor my utmost to do the same."

Russell T. Davies has returned to the series as showrunner for the foreseeable future. He previously wrote and produced the series 2005-10.

"Sometimes talent walks through the door and it's so bright and bold and brilliant, I just stand back in awe and thank my lucky stars," Davies said.

"Ncuti dazzled us, seized hold of the Doctor and owned those TARDIS keys in seconds. It's an honor to work with him, and a hoot, I can't wait to get started. I'm sure you're dying to know more, but we're rationing ourselves for now, with the wonderful Jodie's epic finale yet to come. But I promise you, 2023 will be spectacular!"

Advertisement

Whittaker's final adventure as the 13th incarnation of the Doctor is expected to air this fall.

Actors typically play the character for three seasons before handing off the shape-shifting role to another star.

Read More

Jack Huston to play Lasher in AMC's 'Mayfair Witches' Third 'Guardians of the Galaxy' wraps production Glenn Close thrilled by tension of spy role in 'Tehran' Titus Welliver: 'Bosch' portrays cops as complex, not cliches

Latest Headlines

Jack Huston to play Lasher in AMC's 'Mayfair Witches'
TV // 12 hours ago
Jack Huston to play Lasher in AMC's 'Mayfair Witches'
May 7 (UPI) -- "Fargo" and "Boardwalk Empire" actor Jack Huston is set to star in AMC's adaptation of author Anne Rice's "Lives of the Mayfair Witches" trilogy.
Fred Savage fired from 'Wonder Years' reboot for alleged misconduct
TV // 1 day ago
Fred Savage fired from 'Wonder Years' reboot for alleged misconduct
May 7 (UPI) -- "Wonder Years" actor Fred Savage has been fired as a director and producer from ABC's reboot of the series.
Selena Gomez to make 'Saturday Night Live' hosting debut next week
TV // 1 day ago
Selena Gomez to make 'Saturday Night Live' hosting debut next week
May 6 (UPI) -- Singer and actress Selena Gomez is set to host "Saturday Night Live" next week for the first time ever.
ABC dramas 'Queens' and 'Promised Land' canceled after first seasons
TV // 1 day ago
ABC dramas 'Queens' and 'Promised Land' canceled after first seasons
May 6 (UPI) -- The ABC dramas "Queens" and "Promised Land" both have been canceled after just one season, it was announced.
'I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson' gets Season 3 at Netflix
TV // 1 day ago
'I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson' gets Season 3 at Netflix
May 6 (UPI) -- Netflix announced Friday it has renewed "I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson" for a third season.
'RuPaul's Drag Race UK' S2 winner Lawrence Chaney takes on Hollywood in 'Tartan Around' trailer
TV // 1 day ago
'RuPaul's Drag Race UK' S2 winner Lawrence Chaney takes on Hollywood in 'Tartan Around' trailer
LOS ANGELES, May 6 (UPI) -- Exclusive: UPI has a first look at the trailer for new series "Tartan Around with Lawrence Chaney."
Rita Ora, James Hong join 'Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight' series
TV // 1 day ago
Rita Ora, James Hong join 'Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight' series
May 6 (UPI) -- Rita Ora and James Hong will star with Jack Black in the Netflix series "Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight."
Andy Cohen, Kristen Bell and more read texts from their moms on 'Kimmel'
TV // 1 day ago
Andy Cohen, Kristen Bell and more read texts from their moms on 'Kimmel'
May 6 (UPI) -- Andy Cohen, Kristen Bell and more celebrities read funny or confusing texts from their moms on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" in celebration of Mother's Day on Sunday.
Glenn Close thrilled by tension of spy role in 'Tehran'
TV // 1 day ago
Glenn Close thrilled by tension of spy role in 'Tehran'
NEW YORK, May 6 (UPI) -- Emmy- and Tony-winning actress Glenn Close says she joined Season 2 of "Tehran" -- debuting Friday on Apple TV+ -- because the Israeli international espionage thriller offered her a variety of new experiences.
'Cobra Kai' Season 5 moves up to September
TV // 1 day ago
'Cobra Kai' Season 5 moves up to September
May 6 (UPI) -- Netflix shared a teaser and new premiere date for Season 5 of the "Karate Kid" sequel series "Cobra Kai."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Mystery Science Theater 3000' Season 13 introduces new host, new platform
'Mystery Science Theater 3000' Season 13 introduces new host, new platform
ABC dramas 'Queens' and 'Promised Land' canceled after first seasons
ABC dramas 'Queens' and 'Promised Land' canceled after first seasons
Fred Savage fired from 'Wonder Years' reboot for alleged misconduct
Fred Savage fired from 'Wonder Years' reboot for alleged misconduct
'Pose,' Lil Nas X win big, Judith Light, Wilson Cruz honored at GLAAD Media Awards
'Pose,' Lil Nas X win big, Judith Light, Wilson Cruz honored at GLAAD Media Awards
Elisabeth Moss teases 'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 5: 'It's a really big season'
Elisabeth Moss teases 'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 5: 'It's a really big season'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement