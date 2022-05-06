Rita Ora, James Hong join 'Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight' series

1/5

Rita Ora will star with Jack Black and James Hong in the Netflix series "Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight." File Photo by Sven Hoogerhuis/UPI | License Photo

May 6 (UPI) -- Rita Ora and James Hong have joined the cast of the new series Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight. The 31-year-old British singer and actress and 93-year-old American actor will star with Jack Black in the upcoming animated series. Advertisement

Ora will voice Wandering Blade, a tough English bear knight that joins panda Po Ping (Black) on his globe trotting adventure.

Hong will reprise Mr. Ping, a goose and Po's adoptive father. Hong previously voiced Mr. Ping in the Kung Fu Panda films.

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight will follow mismatched warriors Po (Black) and Wandering Blade (Ora) as they set out on an epic adventure to find a collection of powerful magic weapons.

The series also features Chris Geere as Klaus Dumont, Della Saba as Veruca Dumont, Rahnuma Panthaky as Rukhmini, Ed Weeks as Colin and Amy Hill as Pei Pei.

Can't wait for you to meet the incredible Wandering Blade. 2 years in the making! - You're going to love this show!! @DreamWorksTV @netflixfamily pic.twitter.com/YDOMOz4aY7— Rita Ora (@RitaOra) May 6, 2022

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight will premiere on Netflix in July.

Ora's previous acting roles include Mia Grey in the film Fifty Shades of Grey. As a singer, she released the EP Bang with Imanbek in February 2021.