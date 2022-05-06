Trending
TV
May 6, 2022 / 9:42 AM

'Cobra Kai' Season 5 moves up to September

By Annie Martin
1/3
William Zabka (L) and Ralph Macchio reprise their "Karate Kid" roles of Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso on the Netflix series "Cobra Kai." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 6 (UPI) -- Netflix is moving up the Cobra Kai Season 5 premiere to September.

The streaming service said Thursday that the Karate Kid sequel series will return for a fifth season Sept. 9.

The past two seasons of Cobra Kai have been released around New Year's Day.

"Our new year's tradition just got bumped up a few months," the show's official Twitter account wrote.

Netflix also shared a teaser trailer for the season. The preview shows Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Chozen Toguchi (Yuji Okumoto) team up against Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith).

In addition, Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) and his son, Robby Keene (Tanner Buchanan), are seen traveling to Mexico to look for Miguel Diaz (Xolo Maridueña).

"Following the shocking results of the All Valley Tournament, Terry Silver is expanding the Cobra Kai empire and trying to make his 'No Mercy' style of karate the only game in town. With Kreese behind bars and Johnny Lawrence setting karate aside to focus on repairing the damage he's caused, Daniel LaRusso must call on an old friend for help," an official description reads.

Cobra Kai is a reboot and sequel series to the Karate Kid films, which were released between 1984 and 1994. The series also stars Courtney Henggeler and Mary Mouser.

