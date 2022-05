1/5

Andy Cohen and other celebrities read text messages from their moms on "Jimmy Kimmel Live." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 6 (UPI) -- Andy Cohen, Kristen Bell and more celebrities read funny or confusing texts from their moms on Jimmy Kimmel Live in celebration of Mother's Day on Sunday. Cohen kicked the segment off on Thursday and read a text he got from his mom about how she wasn't enjoying his talk show. Advertisement

"Your show was filthy last night! Playing poop games with Laura Linney is not entertaining. Get a hold of yourself," the text said before Cohen told his mom to get a hold of herself.

Bell mentioned how her and her mother are big Game of Thrones fans that lived on different coasts, meaning that her mother saw new episodes first. Bell's mother once sent a text that spoiled a major characters apparent death during the Season 6 finale.

"I can't believe they killed Jon Snow!" Bell's mother texted an hour before the actress could watch the episode.

Eric Andre showed how his mother gave him a long update on her new Roomba, complete with a video.

"I'm tempted to name her after my granddaughter, since she has a will of her own, but I don't think that would go over too well. Any suggestions for a name? And yes it may be misogynist to give her a female gender, but I know with that gender she'll get the job done," Andre's mother said.

Other celebrities that read texts from their mom included Sandra Oh, Josh Gad, Ike Barinholtz, Rachel Brosnahan, Will Arnett, Luke Bryan, Shaun White and Jimmy O. Yang.