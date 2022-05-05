Trending
What to binge: 5 shows to watch after 'Selling Sunset'

By Wade Sheridan
Left to right, Amanza Smith, Mary Fitzgerald and Chrishell Stause in Episode 5 of "Selling Sunset" Season 5. Photo courtesy Of Netflix © 2022

May 5 (UPI) -- Selling Sunset Season 5 currently sits at No. 2 on Netflix's Top 10 list with 34,310,000 hours viewed after two weeks.

The reality series follows the personal and professional lives of those who work at the Oppenheim Group, a high-end real estate firm in Los Angeles.

Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn, Maya Vander, Mary Fitzgerald, Heather Rae Young, Brett Oppenheim and Jason Oppenheim star.

Here are five other reality shows on real estate to watch after viewing Selling Sunset Season 5.

'Selling Tampa' -- Netflix

This spinoff of Selling Sunset follows an all-Black, all-female real estate team led by Sharelle Rosado of Allure Realty. There is one season out on Netflix. Rosado and her team want to dominate the booming Tampa real estate market. The new real estate agents mix business with fun and find themselves dealing with drama within the company as realtors think about starting their own brokerage.

'Million Dollar Listing' -- Bravo, Peacock

The Million Dollar Listing franchise follows the professional and personal lives of realtors across a number of big cities. The series started with Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, which has run for 13 seasons. Spinoff shows include nine seasons of Million Dollar Listing New York, one season of Million Dollar Listing Miami and one season of Million Dollar Listing San Francisco. The series are all available to watch on Bravo and Peacock.

'Kendra Sells Hollywood' -- Discovery+

Kendra Wilkinson, of reality tv and Playboy fame, takes on a new career as a real estate agent in Kendra Sells Hollywood on Discovery+. The series has been renewed for a second season. Wilkinson, who has no industry experience, begins her new career with Douglas Elliman, a successful real estate firm in Los Angeles. The model and author uses her humor, resilience and work ethic to land her first sale.

'Million Dollar Beach House' -- Netflix

Netflix follows the Hampton's youngest and most exclusive group of real estate agents in Million Dollar Beach House. The series tracks five real estate agents who work for Nest Seekers from Memorial Day to Labor Day as they buy and sell properties in the highly-competitive Hampton's market. The group has to appease unhappy sellers and deal with cutthroat open house events in Season 1.

'Flip or Flop' -- HGTV

Real estate agents Christina Anstead and Tarek El Moussa, who were previously married, buy old houses in Southern California and fix them up before selling on Flip or Flop. There are 10 seasons of the series available to watch on HGTV. The recently concluded 10th season followed the pair as they continued to run their business and co-parent their children. Anstead and El Moussa split in 2016 after seven years of marriage.

