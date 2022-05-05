'Uncoupled' teaser trailer: Neil Patrick Harris embraces 'single life'

1/5

Neil Patrick Harris stars in the new comedy series "Uncoupled." File Photo by Gregg DeGuire/UPI | License Photo

May 5 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new series Uncoupled. The streaming service shared a teaser trailer for the comedy series Thursday featuring Neil Patrick Harris. Advertisement

Uncoupled is created by Darren Star (Sex and the City, Emily in Paris) and Jeffrey Richman. The series follows Michael (Harris), a 40-something gay man who is blindsided by his husband leaving him after 17 years.

"Overnight, Michael has to confront two nightmares: losing what he thought was his soulmate and suddenly finding himself a single gay man in his mid-forties in New York City," an official description reads.

The preview shows Harris' character embrace "single life" in New York City following the split.

Tisha Campbell, Emerson Brooks, Brooks Ashmanskas, Marcia Gay Harden and Tuc Watkins also star.

Uncoupled premieres July 29 on Netflix.

Harris is known for playing Barney Stinson on How I Met Your Mother and Count Olaf on A Series of Unfortunate Events.