Trending
Advertisement
TV
May 5, 2022 / 12:23 PM

'Uncoupled' teaser trailer: Neil Patrick Harris embraces 'single life'

By Annie Martin
1/5
'Uncoupled' teaser trailer: Neil Patrick Harris embraces 'single life'
Neil Patrick Harris stars in the new comedy series "Uncoupled." File Photo by Gregg DeGuire/UPI | License Photo

May 5 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new series Uncoupled.

The streaming service shared a teaser trailer for the comedy series Thursday featuring Neil Patrick Harris.

Advertisement

Uncoupled is created by Darren Star (Sex and the City, Emily in Paris) and Jeffrey Richman. The series follows Michael (Harris), a 40-something gay man who is blindsided by his husband leaving him after 17 years.

"Overnight, Michael has to confront two nightmares: losing what he thought was his soulmate and suddenly finding himself a single gay man in his mid-forties in New York City," an official description reads.

The preview shows Harris' character embrace "single life" in New York City following the split.

Tisha Campbell, Emerson Brooks, Brooks Ashmanskas, Marcia Gay Harden and Tuc Watkins also star.

Uncoupled premieres July 29 on Netflix.

Harris is known for playing Barney Stinson on How I Met Your Mother and Count Olaf on A Series of Unfortunate Events.

Read More

'Outer Banks': Armando Bacot to appear in Season 3 'House of the Dragon' teaser trailer, posters promise 'fire and blood' 'Outlander': Charles Vandervaart to play Jamie's son William in Season 7 What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Outlander': Charles Vandervaart to play Jamie's son William in Season 7
TV // 34 minutes ago
'Outlander': Charles Vandervaart to play Jamie's son William in Season 7
May 5 (UPI) -- Charles Vandervaart will play an adult William Ransom, the secret son of Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan), on the Starz series "Outlander."
'House of the Dragon' teaser trailer, posters promise 'fire and blood'
TV // 1 hour ago
'House of the Dragon' teaser trailer, posters promise 'fire and blood'
May 5 (UPI) -- "House of the Dragon," a "Game of Thrones" prequel series starring Paddy Considine, Matt Smith and Emma D'Arcy, is coming to HBO in August.
'Outer Banks': Armando Bacot to appear in Season 3
TV // 1 hour ago
'Outer Banks': Armando Bacot to appear in Season 3
May 5 (UPI) -- University of North Carolina basketball star Armando Bacot will guest star on the Netflix series "Outer Banks."
'The Equalizer' starring Queen Latifah renewed for Seasons 3, 4
TV // 1 hour ago
'The Equalizer' starring Queen Latifah renewed for Seasons 3, 4
May 5 (UPI) -- Crime drama "The Equalizer" starring Queen Latifah has been renewed for Seasons 3 and 4, CBS has announced.
'The Prince of Tides' to be adapted as Apple TV+ series
TV // 2 hours ago
'The Prince of Tides' to be adapted as Apple TV+ series
May 5 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ is developing a new series based on "The Prince of Tides," which was previously adapted as a 1991 film starring Barbra Streisand.
'Rutherford Falls' S2 to return June 16; see first images
TV // 4 hours ago
'Rutherford Falls' S2 to return June 16; see first images
May 5 (UPI) -- Comedy series Rutherford Falls will return for a second season on June 16, Peacock has announced.
Elizabeth Olsen says she doesn't think of her characters as good or bad
TV // 5 hours ago
Elizabeth Olsen says she doesn't think of her characters as good or bad
May 5 (UPI) -- Elizabeth Olsen discussed whether or not her Marvel character Scarlet Witch is a hero or villain while appearing on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."
What to binge: 5 shows to watch after 'Selling Sunset'
TV // 8 hours ago
What to binge: 5 shows to watch after 'Selling Sunset'
May 5 (UPI) -- Here are five other reality shows on real estate to watch after viewing "Selling Sunset" Season 5.
Titus Welliver: 'Bosch' portrays cops as complex, not cliches
TV // 8 hours ago
Titus Welliver: 'Bosch' portrays cops as complex, not cliches
NEW YORK, May 5 (UPI) -- The stars of "Bosch: Legacy" say the new Amazon Freevee drama will continue to accurately reflect the realities of crime and investigation like its previous incarnation, "Bosch," did for seven seasons on Prime Video.
'Mystery Science Theater 3000' Season 13 introduces new host, new platform
TV // 9 hours ago
'Mystery Science Theater 3000' Season 13 introduces new host, new platform
LOS ANGELES, May 5 (UPI) -- New host Emily Marsh and returning Jonah Ray and Felicia Day discuss the 13th season of "Mystery Science Theater 3000."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Elisabeth Moss teases 'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 5: 'It's a really big season'
Elisabeth Moss teases 'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 5: 'It's a really big season'
'General Hospital's Steve Burton splits from pregnant wife Sheree: 'The child is not mine'
'General Hospital's Steve Burton splits from pregnant wife Sheree: 'The child is not mine'
Tom Cruise makes epic helicopter entrance at 'Top Gun: Maverick' world premiere
Tom Cruise makes epic helicopter entrance at 'Top Gun: Maverick' world premiere
'Toddlers & Tiaras' star Kailia Posey dies at 16
'Toddlers & Tiaras' star Kailia Posey dies at 16
Dave Chappelle attacked onstage at Netflix Is A Joke festival
Dave Chappelle attacked onstage at Netflix Is A Joke festival
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement