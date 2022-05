1/4

Ed Helms (R) and Jana Schmieding from Season 2 of "Rutherford Falls." The second season is coming to Peacock in June. Photo courtesy of Peacock

May 5 (UPI) -- Comedy series Rutherford Falls will return for a second season on June 16, Peacock has announced. Peacock also released a set of first look images from Season 2 that include Ed Helms (Nathan Rutherford), Jana Schmieding (Reagan Wells), Michael Greyeyes (Terry Thomas), Jesse Leigh (Bobbie Yang), Dana L. Wilson (Deirdre Chisenhall) and more. Advertisement

Season 2 of Rutherford Falls will see Nathan and his life-long friend Reagan help each other tackle work, romance and changes to their small town and the Native American reservation it borders, started by Terry who is the CEO of Tribal Casino.

Rutherford Falls is co-created by Sierra Teller Ornelas, Michael Schur and Helms. Ornelas also serves as executive producer and showrunner.

Season 2 will run for eight episodes. Co-stars include Dustin Milligan, Dallas Goldtooth and Kaniehtiio Horn.

"Rutherford Falls is back! Get ready to laugh, cry and swoon. Do people still swoon? Well, they will now! Ed Helms, Mike Schur and I had an absolute blast making a show that's heartfelt, laugh-out-loud funny and depicts Native Americans in ways you never see on television. Also, a lot of people get punched/kicked in the face. We hope you enjoy Season 2!" Ornelas said in a statement.

Advertisement