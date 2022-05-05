'Outlander': Charles Vandervaart to play Jamie's son William in Season 7

Charles Vandervaart will play an adult William Ransom, the secret son of Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan), on the Starz series "Outlander." Photo courtesy of Starz

May 5 (UPI) -- Charles Vandervaart has joined the cast of Outlander. Starz said in a press release Thursday that Vandervaart, 21, will appear in Season 7 of the historical drama. Advertisement

Vandervaart will play an adult William Ransom, the secret son of Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan).

Jamie (Heughan) fathered his son with Geneva Dunsany (Hannah James) in Season 3. William was raised by his stepfather, Lord John Grey (David Berry), and does not know the truth of his parentage.

Oliver Finnegan appeared as a young William in Season 4.

In Season 7, an adult William (Vandervaart) arrives in Wilmington full of patriotic zeal and enthusiasm to join the British Army and help put an end to the escalating tensions in the American colonies.

"We are happy to welcome Charles to the Fraser family for season seven of Outlander, joining the cast with the other talented actors that bring our stories to life," showrunner Matthew B. Roberts said.

"Scotland will again be our production home as the Frasers and MacKenzies try to make a home against the backdrop of the Revolutionary War. This season promises more adventure, time travel and emotional peril than any season before," he added.

Advertisement

Outlander is based on the Diana Gabaldon book series. The show completed its abbreviated sixth season Sunday.

Caitriona Balfe, Richard Rankin, Sophie Skelton, David Berry and John Bell also star.