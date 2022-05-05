Trending
Advertisement
TV
May 5, 2022 / 1:00 PM

David Letterman's 'My Next Guest' to feature Will Smith, Cardi B in Season 4

By Annie Martin
1/5
David Letterman's 'My Next Guest' to feature Will Smith, Cardi B in Season 4
Will Smith will appear on the Netflix series "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

May 5 (UPI) -- My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman will feature Will Smith, Cardi B and other stars in Season 4.

Netflix announced a list of guests for the upcoming season of the talk show Thursday.

Advertisement

Billie Eilish, Ryan Reynolds, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Kevin Durant will also appear in the season.

Deadline said Smith's episode was filmed before the actor slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars in March.

My Next Guest is hosted by David Letterman and premiered in 2018. The series is Letterman's first since his retirement from the Late Show in 2015.

Previous guests include Kim Kardashian, Robert Downey Jr., Dave Chappelle, Lizzo, Kanye West, George Clooney and president Barack Obama.

Advertisement

Chappelle was attacked onstage at the Netflix is a Joke comedy festival Tuesday. Rock was also present at the festival and joked about the incident, saying, "Was that Will Smith?"

David Letterman turns 75: a look back

David Letterman interviews Howard Stern on "Late Show" on December 20, 1995. Photo by js/ Alan Singer/CBS/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Dave Chappelle attacked onstage at Netflix Is A Joke festival 'Uncoupled' teaser trailer: Neil Patrick Harris embraces 'single life' 'Outer Banks': Armando Bacot to appear in Season 3 What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Uncoupled' teaser trailer: Neil Patrick Harris embraces 'single life'
TV // 1 hour ago
'Uncoupled' teaser trailer: Neil Patrick Harris embraces 'single life'
May 5 (UPI) -- "Uncoupled," a new comedy series co-created by Darren Starr and starring Neil Patrick Harris, is coming to Netflix in July.
'Outlander': Charles Vandervaart to play Jamie's son William in Season 7
TV // 2 hours ago
'Outlander': Charles Vandervaart to play Jamie's son William in Season 7
May 5 (UPI) -- Charles Vandervaart will play an adult William Ransom, the secret son of Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan), on the Starz series "Outlander."
'House of the Dragon' teaser trailer, posters promise 'fire and blood'
TV // 3 hours ago
'House of the Dragon' teaser trailer, posters promise 'fire and blood'
May 5 (UPI) -- "House of the Dragon," a "Game of Thrones" prequel series starring Paddy Considine, Matt Smith and Emma D'Arcy, is coming to HBO in August.
'Outer Banks': Armando Bacot to appear in Season 3
TV // 2 hours ago
'Outer Banks': Armando Bacot to appear in Season 3
May 5 (UPI) -- University of North Carolina basketball star Armando Bacot will guest star on the Netflix series "Outer Banks."
'The Equalizer' starring Queen Latifah renewed for Seasons 3, 4
TV // 3 hours ago
'The Equalizer' starring Queen Latifah renewed for Seasons 3, 4
May 5 (UPI) -- Crime drama "The Equalizer" starring Queen Latifah has been renewed for Seasons 3 and 4, CBS has announced.
'The Prince of Tides' to be adapted as Apple TV+ series
TV // 3 hours ago
'The Prince of Tides' to be adapted as Apple TV+ series
May 5 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ is developing a new series based on "The Prince of Tides," which was previously adapted as a 1991 film starring Barbra Streisand.
'Rutherford Falls' S2 to return June 16; see first images
TV // 5 hours ago
'Rutherford Falls' S2 to return June 16; see first images
May 5 (UPI) -- Comedy series Rutherford Falls will return for a second season on June 16, Peacock has announced.
Elizabeth Olsen says she doesn't think of her characters as good or bad
TV // 6 hours ago
Elizabeth Olsen says she doesn't think of her characters as good or bad
May 5 (UPI) -- Elizabeth Olsen discussed whether or not her Marvel character Scarlet Witch is a hero or villain while appearing on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."
Titus Welliver: 'Bosch' portrays cops as complex, not cliches
TV // 10 hours ago
Titus Welliver: 'Bosch' portrays cops as complex, not cliches
NEW YORK, May 5 (UPI) -- The stars of "Bosch: Legacy" say the new Amazon Freevee drama will continue to accurately reflect the realities of crime and investigation like its previous incarnation, "Bosch," did for seven seasons on Prime Video.
What to binge: 5 shows to watch after 'Selling Sunset'
TV // 10 hours ago
What to binge: 5 shows to watch after 'Selling Sunset'
May 5 (UPI) -- Here are five other reality shows on real estate to watch after viewing "Selling Sunset" Season 5.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Elisabeth Moss teases 'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 5: 'It's a really big season'
Elisabeth Moss teases 'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 5: 'It's a really big season'
'General Hospital's Steve Burton splits from pregnant wife Sheree: 'The child is not mine'
'General Hospital's Steve Burton splits from pregnant wife Sheree: 'The child is not mine'
Tom Cruise makes epic helicopter entrance at 'Top Gun: Maverick' world premiere
Tom Cruise makes epic helicopter entrance at 'Top Gun: Maverick' world premiere
'Toddlers & Tiaras' star Kailia Posey dies at 16
'Toddlers & Tiaras' star Kailia Posey dies at 16
Dave Chappelle attacked onstage at Netflix Is A Joke festival
Dave Chappelle attacked onstage at Netflix Is A Joke festival
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement