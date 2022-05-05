Trending
Advertisement
TV
May 5, 2022 / 11:00 AM

'The Equalizer' starring Queen Latifah renewed for Seasons 3, 4

By Wade Sheridan
1/5
'The Equalizer' starring Queen Latifah renewed for Seasons 3, 4
"The Equalizer" star Queen Latifah attends the BET Awards in June 2021. "The Equalizer" has been renewed for Seasons 3 and 4. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 5 (UPI) -- Crime drama The Equalizer starring Queen Latifah has been renewed for Seasons 3 and 4, CBS has announced.

"More action and equalizing on the way. Seasons 3 and 4 are officially loading," the offfical Twitter account for the series said.

Advertisement

The Equalizer follows Queen Latifah as Robyn McCall, a single mother who uses her extensive skills to help people in New York City. The show is a reboot of the 1980s series of the same name, which starred Edward Woodward as Robert McCall.

Denzel Washington also starred in two Equalizer films as Robert McCall.

Co-stars on the series include Lorraine Toussaint, Tory Kittles, Adam Goldberg, Liza Lapira and Laya DeLeon Hayes.

The Equalizer is Sunday's No. 1 scripted series averaging 9.46 million viewers, CBS said.

"The Equalizer continues to pack a powerful punch on Sunday nights, and we're thrilled to have it back for two more seasons. The success of The Equalizer is due to the sum of its parts -- an outstanding cast led by the superb Queen Latifah, plus the exceptional creative team that has continued to evolve their storytelling with a compelling mix of everyday justice, family dynamics and real-world issues that connect and resonate with audiences," Thom Sherman, senior executive vice president of programming at CBS Entertainment.

Advertisement

Moments from Queen Latifah's career

Golden Globe-nominee Queen Latifah appears at Bloomingdale's department store to unveil their store windows promoting her film "Chicago" in New York City on January 7, 2003. The film would go on to win Best Picture at the Oscars. Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Netflix renews 'Sweet Magnolias' for Season 3 'Pachinko': Apple TV+ renews drama series for Season 2 What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Uncoupled' teaser trailer: Neil Patrick Harris embraces 'single life'
TV // 9 minutes ago
'Uncoupled' teaser trailer: Neil Patrick Harris embraces 'single life'
May 5 (UPI) -- "Uncoupled," a new comedy series co-created by Darren Starr and starring Neil Patrick Harris, is coming to Netflix in July.
'Outlander': Charles Vandervaart to play Jamie's son William in Season 7
TV // 39 minutes ago
'Outlander': Charles Vandervaart to play Jamie's son William in Season 7
May 5 (UPI) -- Charles Vandervaart will play an adult William Ransom, the secret son of Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan), on the Starz series "Outlander."
'House of the Dragon' teaser trailer, posters promise 'fire and blood'
TV // 1 hour ago
'House of the Dragon' teaser trailer, posters promise 'fire and blood'
May 5 (UPI) -- "House of the Dragon," a "Game of Thrones" prequel series starring Paddy Considine, Matt Smith and Emma D'Arcy, is coming to HBO in August.
'Outer Banks': Armando Bacot to appear in Season 3
TV // 1 hour ago
'Outer Banks': Armando Bacot to appear in Season 3
May 5 (UPI) -- University of North Carolina basketball star Armando Bacot will guest star on the Netflix series "Outer Banks."
'The Prince of Tides' to be adapted as Apple TV+ series
TV // 2 hours ago
'The Prince of Tides' to be adapted as Apple TV+ series
May 5 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ is developing a new series based on "The Prince of Tides," which was previously adapted as a 1991 film starring Barbra Streisand.
'Rutherford Falls' S2 to return June 16; see first images
TV // 4 hours ago
'Rutherford Falls' S2 to return June 16; see first images
May 5 (UPI) -- Comedy series Rutherford Falls will return for a second season on June 16, Peacock has announced.
Elizabeth Olsen says she doesn't think of her characters as good or bad
TV // 5 hours ago
Elizabeth Olsen says she doesn't think of her characters as good or bad
May 5 (UPI) -- Elizabeth Olsen discussed whether or not her Marvel character Scarlet Witch is a hero or villain while appearing on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."
What to binge: 5 shows to watch after 'Selling Sunset'
TV // 8 hours ago
What to binge: 5 shows to watch after 'Selling Sunset'
May 5 (UPI) -- Here are five other reality shows on real estate to watch after viewing "Selling Sunset" Season 5.
Titus Welliver: 'Bosch' portrays cops as complex, not cliches
TV // 8 hours ago
Titus Welliver: 'Bosch' portrays cops as complex, not cliches
NEW YORK, May 5 (UPI) -- The stars of "Bosch: Legacy" say the new Amazon Freevee drama will continue to accurately reflect the realities of crime and investigation like its previous incarnation, "Bosch," did for seven seasons on Prime Video.
'Mystery Science Theater 3000' Season 13 introduces new host, new platform
TV // 9 hours ago
'Mystery Science Theater 3000' Season 13 introduces new host, new platform
LOS ANGELES, May 5 (UPI) -- New host Emily Marsh and returning Jonah Ray and Felicia Day discuss the 13th season of "Mystery Science Theater 3000."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Elisabeth Moss teases 'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 5: 'It's a really big season'
Elisabeth Moss teases 'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 5: 'It's a really big season'
'General Hospital's Steve Burton splits from pregnant wife Sheree: 'The child is not mine'
'General Hospital's Steve Burton splits from pregnant wife Sheree: 'The child is not mine'
Tom Cruise makes epic helicopter entrance at 'Top Gun: Maverick' world premiere
Tom Cruise makes epic helicopter entrance at 'Top Gun: Maverick' world premiere
'Toddlers & Tiaras' star Kailia Posey dies at 16
'Toddlers & Tiaras' star Kailia Posey dies at 16
Dave Chappelle attacked onstage at Netflix Is A Joke festival
Dave Chappelle attacked onstage at Netflix Is A Joke festival
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement