Elizabeth Olsen talked about playing Scarlet Witch on "Tonight Show." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI. | License Photo

May 5 (UPI) -- Elizabeth Olsen discussed whether or not her Marvel character Scarlet Witch is a hero or villain while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Olsen returns as Scarlet Witch in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which hits theaters on Friday. Advertisement

Fallon asked Olsen on Wednesday about online theories that Scarlet Witch ends up being the villain of the film.

"Well you know, I don't think of any character I play as a villain or a bad guy or a good guy," the actress said.

"I love my characters. I'm their advocate. I defend them. I just played an axe murderer and I love her and I think she's fabulous," Olsen continued, while referencing her upcoming HBO Max miniseries titled Love and Death.

Olsen also discussed how she doesn't watch Marvel films at their premiere anymore.

"Every time I just watch it and I look around me and I'm like, "Well, it's our first flop' like every time," she said.

"I saw Avengers: Endgame and I looked around me and I said, "Is this our first flop?'" Olsen continued.