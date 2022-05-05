Trending
May 5, 2022 / 3:02 PM

'Days,' 'Y&R,' 'Bold', 'General Hospital' lead Daytime Emmy nominations

By Fred Topel
1/5
Arianne Zucker is Emmy nominated for her performance on "Days of Our Lives." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

May 5 (UPI) -- Longtime soap operas Days of Our Lives, General Hospital, The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless dominated nominations for the Daytime Emmy Awards announced Thursday.

The soaps will compete in the drama categories, including Outstanding Daytime Drama Series. Peacock's Days spinoff Beyond Salem joined them with a Drama Series nod.

Days also earned acting nominations for cast members Marci Miller, Arianne Zucker, Eric Martsolf, James Reynolds, Stacy Haiduk, Lindsay Arnold and Michael Lowry. Bold stars Naomi Matsuda, Ted King, Aaron D. Spears, Kimberlin Brown and John McCook received nominations.

Y&R stars Mishael Morgan, Peter Bergman, Jason Thompson, Melissa Ordway, Bryton James, Jordi Vilasuso, Alyvia Alyn Lind and Ptosha Storey were nominated.

General Hospital actors Robert Gossett, Sydney Mikayla, William Lipton, Nicholas Chavez, James Patrick Stuart, Jeff Kober, Kelly Thiebaud, Nancy Lee Grahn, Laura Wright and Cynthia Watros complete the drama nominations.

Daytime Emmys also honor game shows, culinary shows, talk shows, legal/courtroom shows, lifestyle, travel, nature, instructional, arts, news and specials.

CBS will air the Daytime Emmys live at 9 p.m. EDT on June 24 and stream the show on Paramount+. The Creative Arts and Lifestyle Emmy categories will stream June 18 at 9 p.m. EDT on the Emmys' website.

