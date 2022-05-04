Trending
May 4, 2022

'Saved by the Bell' reboot canceled at Peacock after two seasons

By Connor Grott

May 4 (UPI) -- The Peacock revival of the 1990s teen comedy series Saved by the Bell won't return for a third season, it was announced Wednesday.

The cancellation comes just a month after the reboot of the classic NBC sitcom won Outstanding Comedy Series at the GLAAD Media Awards.

The second season of the show debuted in November, with all 10 episodes dropping the week of Thanksgiving.

"We are so proud to have been the home of the next iteration of Saved by the Bell for both new and OG fans," Peacock said in a statement. "Saved by the Bell has been a cultural mainstay for more than 30 years and the new series, led by Tracey Wigfield's superfan enthusiasm and signature witty humor, seamlessly continued the show's legacy, all while allowing more audiences to feel seen.

"We're grateful to Tracey, Franco Bario, our partners at UTV, the beloved cast, and the fans who have continued to champion one of the most iconic shows of all time."

The updated series was still set at the fictional Bayside High School, but the show featured a bigger and more diverse cast. The new series brought back original cast members Elizabeth Berkley Lauren and Mario Lopez, while adding new cast members like Belmont Cameli, Dexter Darden, Mitchell Hoog and Alycia Pascual-Pena, among others.

Mark-Paul Gosselaar and fellow original series stars Tiffani Thiessen and Lark Voorhies also made several appearances on the rebooted show.

Wigfield executive produced the Universal Television series with Franco Bario and Peter Engel, who served as executive producer on the original.

