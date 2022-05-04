Trending
May 4, 2022 / 7:54 AM

'The Umbrella Academy': Elliot Page, Emmy Raver-Lampman appear in Season 3 photos

By Annie Martin
Elliot Page plays Viktor Hargreeves on the Netflix series "The Umbrella Academy." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 4 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of The Umbrella Academy Season 3.

The streaming service shared first-look photos for the season Tuesday featuring Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman and other returning cast members.

The photos also introduce Genesis Rodriguez and Cazzie David as Sparrow Academy members Sloane and Jayme Hargreeves and Euphoria actor Javon Walton as Stan.

Page and Raver-Lampman return as Viktor and Allison Hargreeves, who are seen spending "some quality time" together at a diner.

In addition, Five Hargreeves (Aidan Gallagher) is shown with a map of Pennsylvania in a car.

The Umbrella Academy is based on the Gerard Way comic book series of the same name. The TV series is created by Steve Blackman and follows a dysfunctional family of superhero siblings.

Season 3 will see the Umbrella Academy return home to the present after putting a stop to 1963's doomsday in Season 2. After a brief moment of celebration, the Umbrella Academy must contend with the Sparrow Academy, who clash with the siblings in a violent face-off.

"Navigating challenges, losses, and surprises of their own -- and dealing with an unidentified destructive entity wreaking havoc in the Universe (something they may have caused) -- now all they need to do is convince Dad's new and possibly better family to help them put right what their arrival made wrong," an official synopsis reads.

Season 3 will premiere June 22 on Netflix.

The season will see Page's character come out as transgender following the actor's real-life coming out in December 2020.

