'This is Us': Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia wrap filming on final season

Mandy Moore said goodbye to "This is Us" after wrapping the show's sixth and final season. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 4 (UPI) -- This is Us stars Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia have wrapped filming on the show's sixth and final season. Moore, 38, and Ventimiglia, 44, said goodbye to the NBC drama Tuesday on their final day on set. Advertisement

Moore shared a photo on Instagram of empty chairs at the studio.

"Last day of work. The greatest 6 years at the best job I've ever had. Gratitude, gratitude, gratitude (and definitely lots of tears). #thisisus," she captioned the post.

Ventimiglia documented his final day on set in a series of videos on Instagram Stories.

"So, that's it. That is a wrap on Season 6. That is a wrap on the whole series of This is Us," the actor said. "Thank you for being a part of the journey. Thank you for being around for it all. Hope you've all enjoyed it."

Moore and Ventimiglia play Rebecca and Jack Pearson on This is Us. The series follows Rebecca, Jack and their three children, Randall (Sterling K. Brown), Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Kevin (Justin Hartley), in multiple timelines.

Brown and Susan Kelechi Watson, who plays Randall's wife, Beth Pearson, said goodbye to the show Monday after wrapping their final scenes.

"We just wrapped our last scene together of the series... #ThisIsUs," Watson captioned a selfie on Instagram.

This is Us has three remaining episodes and will air its series finale May 24.

Moore previously discussed the show's end on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in February.

"My emotions are already right on the edge but yeah, I think all of us are sort of starting to accept that the end is near," she said.