Trending
Advertisement
TV
May 4, 2022 / 4:00 AM

Sara Bareilles: 'Girls5eva' Season 2 reflects real music struggles

By Fred Topel
1/5
Sara Bareilles: 'Girls5eva' Season 2 reflects real music struggles
Sara Bareilles returns in "Girls5eva" Season 2. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

LOS ANGELES, May 4 (UPI) -- Sara Bareilles said Season 2 of her comedy series, Girls5eva, premiering Thursday, is accurate when it comes to the struggles of singer-songwriters.

Bareilles, 42, released seven albums before playing Dawn in Girls5eva, including the soundtracks to the Broadway musical Waitress and the Apple TV+ series Little Voice.

Advertisement

"Dawn falls into this pattern of trying to say too much with one song," Bareilles told UPI in a recent Zoom interview. "She's going over the lifespan of a human."

Bareilles confirmed that Dawn's troubles are heightened for comedic purposes. However, Bareilles said, she is not afraid to make mistakes when she writes her original music.

"I certainly am someone who relates to trial and error," Bareilles said. "Sometimes you get it right, sometimes you get it wrong. I have plenty of getting it wrong under my belt."

The original music on Girls5eva is written by Jeff Richmond, 61. The songs from Season 1 satirized pop music of the '90s.

Advertisement

The members of Girls5eva were Dawn, Summer (Busy Phillips), Gloria (Paula Pell), Wickie (Renee Elise Goldsberry) and the late Ashley (Ashley Park, only in flashbacks). Most of the Season 1 music represented the band's '90s output, inspired by bands like the Spice Girls.

The Season 1 soundtrack included eight tracks. Richmond said fans could expect more music in Girls5eva Season 2.

"We have at least eight," Richmond said.

The remaining four members of Girls5eva got a chance for a comeback when a rapper sampled their hit song. Girls5eva creator Meredith Scardino, 46, said she allowed Season 2 to include more music.

"Going in, I would always approach music as little snippets," Scardino said of Season 1. "In Season 2, we live a little bit more in musical moments within the body of the show."

Season 2 also will explore more genres than '90s music, Richmond said. Girls5eva attempts to record a new album, which allows them to dabble in modern musical styles.

"Now, we're looking into what they're going to create in 2022, which is them listening to Olivia Rodrigo, Dua Lipa and Adele of today," Richmond said. "So we do get a fair amount of them exploring new styles."

Advertisement

Just like Season 1 though, Richmond usually works on the songs until right before filming. Goldsberry said sometimes she is handed music and lyrics on the set.

"I actually love that," Goldsberry, 51, said. "My first instincts are probably better than after I've thought about it too much."

Pell, 59, said filming both seasons of Girls5eva during the COVID-19 pandemic also affected the recording process. In-person rehearsals were limited, so much of the preparation was remote.

"Since we've started the show, we've learned it online with files and sheet music and lyric sheets," Pell said. "When we get on set and we can actually sing it together, it is really exhilarating."

Phillips, 42, said sometimes Richmond will have a demo of the song Girls5eva will re-record.

"A lot of times it's like him singing as us," Phillips said. "It's not indicative of what the final product will be, but it's helpful."

Pell and Richmond also credited Bareilles for lending her experience as a recording artist to make Girls5eva more authentic. Pell said Bareilles will advise how microphones are positioned in the studio, and Richmond said she has improved many of the songs.

"Last year, there was a thing called 'The Lego Man' we had laid out," Richmond said. "She wanted to make it a 'Lego Lego Lego Man' because she thought it made it more musical to repeat the word Lego so many times."

Advertisement

Recording a new album also demands more of Girls5eva. In the '90s, they sang the tracks the record label assigned them.

"I feel like album mode is maybe slightly more internal," Bareilles said. "It's less about 'here we are' and more like, 'Who are we?'"

Goldsberry, who played Angelica Schuyler in the Broadway company of Hamilton, said Girls5eva's album allows them to make a statement.

"Who are we and what do we have to say?" Goldsberry said. "Now that you've given us a microphone, what are we going to say?"

Richmond said the music Girls5eva writes also reflects a more sincere friendship than they had in the '90s. Richmond said the four surviving singers were "in the trenches" of Girls5eva together in the '90s and share that unique experience.

"Twenty years ago, they weren't even that close, but they were closer than even possibly they would know," Richmond said.

Scardino said the subtext of the '90s flashbacks is that the record label would pit the singers against each other to maintain control. She said writing a new album together helps the singers lift each other up.

"They're very supportive of each other and they call each other out on their shortcomings," Scardino said. "I see them as helping each other become better versions of themselves even if it's messy or painful to hear."

Advertisement

All 8 episodes of Girls5eva Season 2 are available Thursday on Peacock.

Read More

Vanessa Bayer studied QVC for 'I Love That For You' Elisabeth Moss: 'Shining Girls' is an analogy for trauma 'Bojack Horseman' creators hope 'Undone' inspires more adult animation

Latest Headlines

'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' cast puts own stamp on Spock, Uhura, more
TV // 23 minutes ago
'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' cast puts own stamp on Spock, Uhura, more
LOS ANGELES, May 4 (UPI) -- Ethan Peck, Celia Rose Gooding, Anson Mount and Rebecca Romijn discuss their new portrayals of "Star Trek" characters Spock, Uhura, Captain Pike and Number Two in "Strange New Worlds."
Stars want to honor the real-life women of 'The Staircase'
TV // 1 hour ago
Stars want to honor the real-life women of 'The Staircase'
NEW YORK, May 4 (UPI) -- Rosemarie DeWitt says she wanted to play the late Kathleen Peterson's sister, Candace Hunt Zamperini, in the HBO Max drama, "The Staircase," because she felt Zamperini was unfairly portrayed in an earlier docu-series.
'Toddlers & Tiaras' star Kailia Posey dies at 16
TV // 5 hours ago
'Toddlers & Tiaras' star Kailia Posey dies at 16
May 3 (UPI) -- Former "Toddlers & Tiaras" star Kailia Posey has died, her family announced. She was 16.
Victoria Pedretti exits Hulu's 'Saint X,' Alycia Debnam-Carey steps in
TV // 14 hours ago
Victoria Pedretti exits Hulu's 'Saint X,' Alycia Debnam-Carey steps in
May 3 (UPI) -- Victoria Pedretti has exited Hulu's "Saint X" adaptation and Alycia Debnam-Carey has stepped in to replace her in the lead role.
'Jackass' series in the works at Paramount+
TV // 15 hours ago
'Jackass' series in the works at Paramount+
May 3 (UPI) -- Paramount+ is developing a "Jackass" reboot with the show's original creators.
Norman Reedus says Melissa McBride 'deserves' to take time off
TV // 20 hours ago
Norman Reedus says Melissa McBride 'deserves' to take time off
May 3 (UPI) -- Norman Reedus discussed his upcoming "Walking Dead" spinoff series and Melissa McBride choosing to exit the project while appearing on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."
Billy Magnussen: 'Made for Love' explores human interaction at extreme level
TV // 1 day ago
Billy Magnussen: 'Made for Love' explores human interaction at extreme level
NEW YORK, May 3 (UPI) -- Billy Magnussen says "Made for Love" is smart, funny storytelling that also addresses important, real-life issues that involve human connection.
Jimmy Kimmel contracts COVID-19; Mike Birbiglia to fill in as 'Live' guest host
TV // 1 day ago
Jimmy Kimmel contracts COVID-19; Mike Birbiglia to fill in as 'Live' guest host
May 2 (UPI) -- Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel revealed Monday on social media that he has tested positive for COVID-19.
Ricky Gervais uses satire in official clip for stand-up special to air on Netflix
TV // 1 day ago
Ricky Gervais uses satire in official clip for stand-up special to air on Netflix
May 2 (UPI) -- Ricky Gervais used satire in an official clip released Monday for his stand-up special "SuperNature" to air on Netflix on May 24.
'Iron Chef' to come on Netflix in June after hiatus
TV // 1 day ago
'Iron Chef' to come on Netflix in June after hiatus
May 2 (UPI) -- Netflix announced Monday that the culinary series, "Iron Chef," which has been dormant for a few years, will return on June 15 with new episodes on its streaming service.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ashley Judd remembers late mother Naomi: 'Be free, my beautiful mother'
Ashley Judd remembers late mother Naomi: 'Be free, my beautiful mother'
Kim Kardashian wears iconic Marilyn Monroe dress at Met Gala
Kim Kardashian wears iconic Marilyn Monroe dress at Met Gala
'Toddlers & Tiaras' star Kailia Posey dies at 16
'Toddlers & Tiaras' star Kailia Posey dies at 16
Movie review: 'Doctor Strange 2' puts Benedict Cumberbatch through amusing hell
Movie review: 'Doctor Strange 2' puts Benedict Cumberbatch through amusing hell
Post Malone expecting first child with girlfriend: 'Happiest I've ever been'
Post Malone expecting first child with girlfriend: 'Happiest I've ever been'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement