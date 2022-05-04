'Obi-Wan Kenobi' is hunted down by the Empire in new trailer

1/5

Ewan McGregor stars in the new trailer for "Obi-Wan Kenobi." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 4 (UPI) -- The Empire is hunting down Ewan McGregor's Obi-Wan Kenobi in the latest trailer for Disney+'s newest Star Wars series, Obi-Wan Kenobi. The trailer was released on Wednesday to mark Star Wars Day, also known as May the 4th. Advertisement

Obi-Wan watches over a young Luke Skywalker and lives in hiding on the desert planet of Tatooine following the events of Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith in the clip.

Luke's Uncle Owen (Joel Edgerton) tells Obi-Wan to leave them alone and doesn't want the fallen hero to train Luke in the ways of the Jedi.

"When the time comes, he must be trained," Obi-Wan says.

"Like you trained his father?" Uncle Owen replies back, in reference to how Anakin Skywalker turned to the dark side and became Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen).

The Empire is still searching for Obi-Wan with Inquisitors tracking him down to Tatooine.

The trailer ends with Obi-Wan seemingly coming face to face with Vader once again.

Disney+ also released a new poster for the series, that features Obi-Wan and Vader.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is a limited series coming to Disney+ on May 27 with two episodes. New episodes will then be released every Wednesday.

Co-stars include Moses Ingram, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is directed by Deborah Chow and executive produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Chow, McGregor and Joby Harold.

