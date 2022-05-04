Trending
Advertisement
TV
May 4, 2022 / 9:46 AM

'Obi-Wan Kenobi' is hunted down by the Empire in new trailer

By Wade Sheridan
1/5
'Obi-Wan Kenobi' is hunted down by the Empire in new trailer
Ewan McGregor stars in the new trailer for "Obi-Wan Kenobi." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 4 (UPI) -- The Empire is hunting down Ewan McGregor's Obi-Wan Kenobi in the latest trailer for Disney+'s newest Star Wars series, Obi-Wan Kenobi.

The trailer was released on Wednesday to mark Star Wars Day, also known as May the 4th.

Advertisement

Obi-Wan watches over a young Luke Skywalker and lives in hiding on the desert planet of Tatooine following the events of Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith in the clip.

Luke's Uncle Owen (Joel Edgerton) tells Obi-Wan to leave them alone and doesn't want the fallen hero to train Luke in the ways of the Jedi.

"When the time comes, he must be trained," Obi-Wan says.

"Like you trained his father?" Uncle Owen replies back, in reference to how Anakin Skywalker turned to the dark side and became Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen).

The Empire is still searching for Obi-Wan with Inquisitors tracking him down to Tatooine.

The trailer ends with Obi-Wan seemingly coming face to face with Vader once again.

Advertisement

Disney+ also released a new poster for the series, that features Obi-Wan and Vader.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is a limited series coming to Disney+ on May 27 with two episodes. New episodes will then be released every Wednesday.

Co-stars include Moses Ingram, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is directed by Deborah Chow and executive produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Chow, McGregor and Joby Harold.

May the 4th: A look at 'Star Wars' culture through the years

John Williams (R), watches C-3PO, a human-shaped, protocol droid, take a hand at conducting the Boston Pops during rehearsal. Williams wrote the score for all six "Star Wars" films. UPI File Photo | License Photo

Read More

'May the 4th be with you' pun inspired annual Star Wars Day 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' watches over a young Luke Skywalker in first teaser What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'This is Us': Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia wrap filming on final season
TV // 1 hour ago
'This is Us': Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia wrap filming on final season
May 4 (UPI) -- Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia and other "This is Us" stars said goodbye to the show after wrapping the sixth and final season.
Elisabeth Moss teases 'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 5: 'It's a really big season'
TV // 2 hours ago
Elisabeth Moss teases 'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 5: 'It's a really big season'
May 4 (UPI) -- Elisabeth Moss, who plays June on "The Handmaid's Tale," discussed the show's upcoming season on "Watch What Happens Live."
'The Umbrella Academy': Elliot Page, Emmy Raver-Lampman appear in Season 3 photos
TV // 2 hours ago
'The Umbrella Academy': Elliot Page, Emmy Raver-Lampman appear in Season 3 photos
May 4 (UPI) -- "The Umbrella Academy," starring Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda and Emmy Raver-Lampman, will return for a third season on Netflix in June.
Sara Bareilles: 'Girls5eva' Season 2 reflects real music struggles
TV // 6 hours ago
Sara Bareilles: 'Girls5eva' Season 2 reflects real music struggles
LOS ANGELES, May 4 (UPI) -- "Girls5eva" stars Sara Bareilles, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Busy Phillips, Paula Pell, music composer Jeff Richmond and creator Meredith Scardino discuss how the '90s girl band evolves in their second season.
'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' cast puts own stamp on Spock, Uhura, more
TV // 6 hours ago
'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' cast puts own stamp on Spock, Uhura, more
LOS ANGELES, May 4 (UPI) -- Ethan Peck, Celia Rose Gooding, Anson Mount and Rebecca Romijn discuss their new portrayals of "Star Trek" characters Spock, Uhura, Captain Pike and Number Two in "Strange New Worlds."
Stars want to honor the real-life women of 'The Staircase'
TV // 7 hours ago
Stars want to honor the real-life women of 'The Staircase'
NEW YORK, May 4 (UPI) -- Rosemarie DeWitt says she wanted to play the late Kathleen Peterson's sister, Candace Hunt Zamperini, in the HBO Max drama, "The Staircase," because she felt Zamperini was unfairly portrayed in an earlier docu-series.
'Toddlers & Tiaras' star Kailia Posey dies at 16
TV // 11 hours ago
'Toddlers & Tiaras' star Kailia Posey dies at 16
May 3 (UPI) -- Former "Toddlers & Tiaras" star Kailia Posey has died, her family announced. She was 16.
Victoria Pedretti exits Hulu's 'Saint X,' Alycia Debnam-Carey steps in
TV // 21 hours ago
Victoria Pedretti exits Hulu's 'Saint X,' Alycia Debnam-Carey steps in
May 3 (UPI) -- Victoria Pedretti has exited Hulu's "Saint X" adaptation and Alycia Debnam-Carey has stepped in to replace her in the lead role.
'Jackass' series in the works at Paramount+
TV // 21 hours ago
'Jackass' series in the works at Paramount+
May 3 (UPI) -- Paramount+ is developing a "Jackass" reboot with the show's original creators.
Norman Reedus says Melissa McBride 'deserves' to take time off
TV // 1 day ago
Norman Reedus says Melissa McBride 'deserves' to take time off
May 3 (UPI) -- Norman Reedus discussed his upcoming "Walking Dead" spinoff series and Melissa McBride choosing to exit the project while appearing on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ashley Judd remembers late mother Naomi: 'Be free, my beautiful mother'
Ashley Judd remembers late mother Naomi: 'Be free, my beautiful mother'
'Toddlers & Tiaras' star Kailia Posey dies at 16
'Toddlers & Tiaras' star Kailia Posey dies at 16
Kim Kardashian wears iconic Marilyn Monroe dress at Met Gala
Kim Kardashian wears iconic Marilyn Monroe dress at Met Gala
Post Malone expecting first child with girlfriend: 'Happiest I've ever been'
Post Malone expecting first child with girlfriend: 'Happiest I've ever been'
Movie review: 'Doctor Strange 2' puts Benedict Cumberbatch through amusing hell
Movie review: 'Doctor Strange 2' puts Benedict Cumberbatch through amusing hell
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement