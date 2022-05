1/5

From left to right, Heather Headley, JoAnna Garcia Swisher and Brooke Elliott will return in "Sweet Magnolias" Season 3. Photo courtesy of Netflix

May 4 (UPI) -- Netflix renewed Sweet Magnolias for a third season on Wednesday. Stars JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Brooke Elliott, and Heather Headley are confirmed to return. The trio play best friends living in the fictional Serenity, S.C. Maddie (Swisher), Dana Sue (Elliott) and Helen (Headley) support each other through relationships, family and business drama. Advertisement

Season 1 of Sweet Magnolias became Netflix's No. 1 series the weekend it premiered in May 2020. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, production on Season 2 was delayed and did not premiere until Feb. 4 this year.

Sheryl J. Anderson adapted Sherryl Woods' books for the series. Anderson returns as showrunner for Season 3, with Woods remaining an executive producer.

Additional cast includes Chris Klein as Maddie's ex-husband, Jamie Lynn Spears' as Noreen and Justin Bruening as Maddie's love interest, Cam. Maddie has two sons, Kyle (Logan Allen) and Ty (Carson Rowland).