Elisabeth Moss teases 'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 5: 'It's a really big season'

Elisabeth Moss, who plays June on "The Handmaid's Tale," discussed the show's upcoming season on "Watch What Happens Live." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 4 (UPI) -- Elisabeth Moss is teasing The Handmaid's Tale Season 5. The 39-year-old actress discussed the upcoming season during Tuesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live. Advertisement

Moss plays June Osbourne on The Handmaid's Tale, which was renewed for a fifth season at Hulu in December 2020.

The Handmaid's Tale is based on the Margaret Atwood novel of the same name, which takes place in a dystopian future where women are treated as property of the state.

On Watch What Happens Live, Moss said she is looking forward to the scope of Season 5.

"It's a really big season," the star said. "We're on location a lot. We're in the studio very, very little, and so there's a lot of new things to see -- new locations, new sets, new places."

"We're shooting out of Toronto all the time, which means a lot of hotel life," she added.

Moss also teased the ramifications of Fred's (Joseph Fiennes) death in Season 4.

"The thing about killing Fred is it's just one man, and that's not necessarily going to take care of the whole problem of the patriarchy, et cetera," she said.

Moss agreed with WWHL host Andy Cohen's speculation that Fred's death will activate Serena Joy (Yvonne Strahovski) in dangerous ways.

"Oh, you wouldn't believe it," Moss said. "Yeah, it's not good."

The Handmaid's Tale also stars Alexis Bledel, Madeline Brewer, Ann Dowd, O.T. Fagbenle, Max Minghella and Samira Wiley. Hulu has yet to announce a premiere date for Season 5.

Moss also stars in the Apple TV+ series Shining Girls, based on the Lauren Beukes novel.