May 3, 2022 / 12:37 PM

'Jackass' series in the works at Paramount+

By Annie Martin
Johnny Knoxville co-created "Jackass" with Jeff Tremaine and Spike Jonze. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 3 (UPI) -- Paramount+ has a new Jackass series in the works.

Variety reported Tuesday that Paramount+ is developing a Jackass reboot with the show's original creators.

The Wrap confirmed the news.

News of the series follows the success of Jackass Forever, the fourth movie in the Jackass film series. The movie opened in theaters in February.

"Based off the success of Jackass Forever, we're working with the creators to continue the partnership with a new series, bringing even more ridiculous antics straight to Paramount+," Paramount global CEO Bob Bakish said during the company's Q1 earnings call Tuesday.

The Jackass franchise is created by Jeff Tremaine, Spike Jonze and Johnny Knoxville. The original show aired on MTV from 2000 to 2001 and was followed by the film series.

Jackass features Knoxville, Chris Pontius, Steve-O, Dave England, Jason "Wee Man" Acuña, Ehren McGhehey and Preston Lacy, and follows the cast as they perform stunts and pranks.

It is unknown if the original cast members will appear in the Paramount+ series.

