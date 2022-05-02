Jimmy Kimmel contracts COVID-19; Mike Birbiglia to fill in as 'Live' guest host

1/3

Comedian Jimmy Kimmel (L) and his wife, Molly McNearney, pose for photographers as they arrive for The Kennedy Center's presentation of the annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor on April 24 in Washington. File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

May 2 (UPI) -- Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel revealed Monday on social media that he has tested positive for COVID-19. The talk show host said Jimmy Kimmel Live! will return Tuesday night, with comedian Mike Birbiglia to serve as guest host. Monday's episode -- which was set to welcome Tom Cruise and Iliza Shlesinger -- will now be a re-run. Advertisement

"Our daughter brought us COVID (even though we specifically asked her not to)," Kimmel wrote on Twitter. "All feeling fine, I am double vaxxed and boosted but the show must not go on. Apologies to [Tom Cruise and Iliza Shlesinger] and thanks to Mike Birbiglia, who'll be filling in for me starting [Tuesday] night."

Birbiglia responded to Kimmel's tweet, writing: "I must be the first person to ever deplane a Southwest Airlines flight and find out they're guest-hosting a late-night talk show. Sending love to the Kimmels. See you on the TV [Tuesday], friends."

Kimmel's absence comes during a busy week for his talk show. In addition to Cruise, who won't be appearing this week, and Schlesinger, who is now slated for Tuesday, the guest lineup for this week also includes Mike Myers, Kevin Hart, Ewan McGregor, Ben Schwartz and Hannah Einbinder.

The 54-year-old Kimmel is the most recent late-night host to test positive for the coronavirus. Last week, Stephen Colbert confirmed he would miss a few episodes of The Late Show after contracting COVID-19.

In the past few months, Jimmy Fallon, James Corden and Seth Meyers have all announced their own COVID-19 diagnoses.