May 2, 2022 / 3:35 PM

'Iron Chef' to come on Netflix in June after hiatus

By Sommer Brokaw

May 2 (UPI) -- Netflix announced Monday that the culinary competition series, Iron Chef, which has been dormant for a few years, will return on June 15 with new episodes on its streaming service.

The series based on a Japanese show on Fuji TV, was adapted for the U.S. audience on the Food Network before it went dormant a few years ago.

The video clip attached to the announcement shows that Alton Brown will return as a host, along with new host Kristen Kish, known for winning the 10th season of Bravo's Top Chef.

Mark Dacascos will reprise his role as Chairman Mark Dacascos, who says in the clip, he's "hungry for battle."

Netflix previously announced that the eight-episode all-new series, Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend, was coming to its streaming service this year.

"Five new trailblazing Iron Chefs will welcome brave Challenger Chefs in the reimagined Kitchen Stadium, where they'll face off and be pushed to the limits of endurance and creativity, as they cook up extraordinary culinary creations," Netflix said in a statement.

"The competition's most successful Challenger will return to battle in a grand finale for the chance to be named the first ever Iron Legend."

Executive producers include Daniel Calin, who also serves as showrunner, Eytan Keller, who also serves as director, and Ross Weintraub.

Production companies include Keller Productions, in association with 3 Ball Productions.

